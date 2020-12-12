Individuals living with Alzheimer's extremely vulnerable to COVID-19

This holiday season is going to be tough due to COVID. For those families who have loved ones living with Alzheimer’s or other dementia — either in a long-term care community or at home — the prospect of having a holiday and fighting to keep COVID out of their bubble seems almost insurmountable.
Individuals living with Alzheimer’s are extremely vulnerable to COVID-19. This especially includes those living in long-term care, where communal settings and often underlying chronic health conditions put them at a higher risk for COVID. These individuals who contract COVID in such settings are at a greater risk of dying.
The numbers are large — 48% of nursing home residents have dementia, and 42% of all individuals in residential care communities, including those in assisted living facility, have Alzheimer’s or another dementia.
For the hundreds of thousands of Texans living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias, as well as their over a million caregivers, the threat of COVID infection in this very susceptible target group is very real.
Through the end of October, there have been at least 34,851 more reported deaths due to Alzheimer’s nationwide than average.
“Some of the deaths attributed to Alzheimer’s may be due to COVID,” Executive Director of the North Central Texas Alzheimer’s Association chapter Jeff Bird said. “There has been reduced access to physicians and healthcare during the pandemic, plus disruption of steady routines and close care provided by family members and other caregivers. We really won’t know how significant it’s been until the CDC releases its final data.”
Dementia-related behaviors, increased age and common health conditions that often accompany dementia may increase the risk of COVID infection.
“To help combat the virus, persons living with dementia may need reminders,” North Central Texas Director of Program Services Audrey Kwik said. “For instance, caregivers should consider putting in place a supervised hand-washing schedule, as well as covering nose and mouth during a sneeze or cough.”
Additionally, persons living with dementia and caregivers should mask up as appropriate, follow social distancing practices and refrain from sharing items.
“What we’re really worried about is the coming winter,” Kwik said. “Outdoor visitation will be driven by weather concerns, and social isolation will have a greater impact on individuals.”
Caregivers of individuals living with Alzheimer’s and all other dementia should follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), and consider the following tips from the Alzheimer’s Association:
For people living with dementia, increased confusion is often the first symptom of any illness. If a person living with dementia shows rapidly increased confusion, contact your health care provider for advice. Unless the person is having difficulty breathing or a very high fever, it is recommended that you call your healthcare provider instead of going directly to an emergency room. Your doctor may be able to treat the person without a visit to the hospital.
People living with dementia may need extra and/or written reminders and support to remember important hygienic practices from one day to the next.
Consider placing signs in the bathroom and elsewhere to remind people with dementia to wash their hands with soap for 20 seconds.
Demonstrate thorough hand-washing.
Alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol can be a quick alternative to hand-washing if the person with dementia cannot get to a sink or wash his/her hands easily.
Ask your pharmacist or doctor about filling prescriptions for a greater number of days to reduce trips to the pharmacy.
Think ahead and make alternative plans for the person with dementia should adult day care, respite, etc. be modified or cancelled in response to COVID-19.
Think ahead and make alternative plans for care management if the primary caregiver should become sick.
“We’re not out of the woods by any stretch yet,” Kwik said. “We all have to work together to keep those living with Alzheimer’s or other dementia safe.”
