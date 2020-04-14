To limit the spread of COVID-19, a notice letter was sent to all Texas county sheriff’s by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice to halt all intake of inmates from county jails.
The notice was sent out by TDCJ Executive Director Bryan Collier on April 11 and went into effect on Monday.
“Correctional systems across the country find themselves in a similar situation in which they are battling a faceless enemy that does not discriminate between jurisdictions,” according to the notice. “Halting the intake of new inmates will allow the TDCJ to fight this virus without further exposing both county and state inmates.”
As of April 11, there were 167 state prisoners and 72 TDCJ employees throughout the state that had tested positive for COVID-19, according to The Texas Tribune. One inmate and one correctional officer from different units died as a result of the virus. Of Texas’ more than 100 prison facilities, 20 were on lockdown after an employee or inmate tested positive for coronavirus.
But Parker County Sheriff Larry Fowler said there have been no cases of COVID-19 within the Parker County Jail.
“We can confirm that TDCJ is not currently accepting new inmates due to the COVID-19 virus,” Fowler said. “At this time, we do not have any inmates holding for transfer. When that time comes, we will keep all inmates to be transferred to state jail in our custody until the governor lifts the order. There have been no COVID-19 cases within our jail regarding inmates or staff.”
Counties send commitment papers over to the TDCJ after an inmate has been handed a prison sentence, according to The Texas Tribune. The state prison system then has 45 days to take the inmate, but that statute has been waived during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Collier said the TDCJ has implemented a multitude of agency-wide policies, protocols and preventative measures to prepare and respond to the pandemic since the beginning of the outbreak.
“Despite these robust efforts, the virus has entered the TDCJ system. We remain in continuous communication with the Centers for Disease Control, Texas Division of Emergency Management, the Department of State Health Services and our university healthcare providers to stay apprised of any developments associated with the spread of the virus and update our preventative and response measures as necessary,” Collier wrote. “Please know it is our intention to begin taking jail inmates when this situation stabilizes, and it is safe to do so.”
Parker County Jail Warden Ron King said they are continuing to take precautionary measures to ensure the safety of inmates and staff at the jail.
“The safety of inmates and our staff are our top priorities. We have been taking all precautionary measures to ensure the safety and protection of all inmates and employees,” King said. “Once an inmate has been sentenced to state-jail offenses, their sentences are mandated day-for-day, which will start immediately whether they remain at our facility or at TDCJ.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.