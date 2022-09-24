INTERNATIONAL: Weatherford chamber rakes in six prestigious awards

The Weatherford Chamber of Commerce represented well at the international stage, raking in six awards from the International Festival and Events annual conference.
The chamber cleaned house as winners of Best Emergency Preparedness & Risk Management, Best Facebook Page, Best Event Cap — all for the Parker County Peach Festival — and Best Parade for Weatherford Lights the Night.
The chamber was also named runner-up for Best Event Poster and Best Event T-shirt.
It was the chamber's first time to attend the IFEA Annual Conference, held Sept. 19 in McAllen, with chamber President Tammy Gazzola and Event Coordinator Gloria Martinez, Weatherford City Manager James Hotopp, Police Chief/Assistant City Manager Lance Arnold and Weatherford Mayor Paul Paschal present.
"The Weatherford Chamber of Commerce is a vital component to the success of our community and businesses," Hotopp said. "Receiving multiple international awards is a testament to their dedication toward making Weatherford a prosperous place to grow a business, live and experience the best quality of life programs.
"Their efforts are symbolic of what makes Weatherford a strong community."
The Pinnacle Awards Ceremony, sponsored by Haas & Wilkerson Insurance, drew entries from festivals and events all over the country as well as Canada, Australia, Slovenia, South Korea and Thailand, with awards handed out in 73 different categories.
“We would like to congratulate all of our Pinnacle winners for their outstanding entries into this year’s competition,” IFEA President & CEO Steven Wood Schmader said. “Especially facing the challenges of the pandemic years that we have all been through, while maintaining the highest degree of excellence in festival and event promotions and operations in every budget level and every corner of the globe, this competition continues to raise the standards and quality of the festivals and events industry to new levels, and also shows how event producers can use innovation and creativity to achieve the highest level of success under all circumstances.”
