A recent disaster declaration authorized by Parker County commissioners sparked a response — and a visit — by one national organization, and condemnation by several local groups.
The declaration of local state of disaster, signed July 25 after approval by the county judge and all four commissioners, reads, in part, that “the health, safety, and welfare of Parker County residents are under imminent threat of disaster from the unprecedented levels of illegal immigration, human trafficking, and drug smuggling coming across the U.S. border from Mexico.”
The League of United Latin American Citizens last week issued a press release calling the claims “anti-Latino charges” after members of the organization traveled to Weatherford Aug. 13 via the “Power of the Latino Vote” bus.
LULAC said the bus contained its national president, Domingo Garcia, and a team of Get Out the Vote-trained LULAC members to encourage Latinos and other people of color to register and vote.
“This tour serves many purposes,” Hilda Duarte, LULAC district director, said in the press release. “Foremost, the goal is to register voters. Also, to let the community’s brown and black residents know they can count on LULAC for solidarity in civil rights issues. As importantly, we encouraged them to become more involved in what their elected leaders say and do and to speak up for themselves when they are targeted.”
Multiple messages for Garcia were not returned, with the LULAC president traveling to Uvalde, according to a spokesperson for the organization. But Garcia said the term “invasion” was “racist and code profiling for all Latinos,” according to the press release. “Parker County Judge Pat Deen is just one in a pack of right-wing politicians in Texas using the same racist dog whistles to call out the worst in their supporters who are given hate and fear to divide us as Americans.”
The county’s declaration cites Article IV, Section 4 of the U.S. Constitution and Article 4, Section 7 of the Texas Constitution as reasoning to declare an “invasion.”
Deen, reached by phone Friday, insisted there was nothing racist or profiling about it.
“I welcome these conversations because we respect all nationalities,” he said. “The people that live here and in Texas, we have all nationalities and we love them all. It’s no reflection on that at all, we just want it to be legal.”
Asked about the illegal immigration impact on the county roughly 375 miles north, “it does impact when we provide and pay health benefits. Then that becomes a detriment to our economy and not what it was intended for,” Deen said.
Taking jobs away from those that live here and safety are two others, he said.
“You want to make sure that the people who come into this country — and I’m not talking about just one nationality — be vetted and comply and be legal U.S. citizens,” he said. “You have terrorism, and those who may not have the best intentions when crossing the border. We want to be sure we’re protected and we have that right to protect our citizens, not only here but in Texas.”
Deen said he was contacted after the meeting and that the response was overwhelmingly supportive.
As to what the declaration actually does, Deen said it simply gives the support and encouragement to Gov. Greg Abbott’s office that “we support your efforts in protecting our border. We have no authority to go any further than that.”
Abbott’s office has thus far stopped short of declaring the border situation an “invasion.”
Members of the Parker County Progressives and the Parker County Peace Coalition issued statements calling the declaration full of lies, falsehoods and inflammatory language.
“It only serves to promote fear and hatred towards Hispanic people in our community. The Parker County Progressives condemn this racist declaration and demand that Judge Deen and commissioners retract it immediately,” according to one of the statements.
Another calls out the mentioning of fentanyl crossing the border — something brought up initially in the July meeting by Sheriff Russ Authier and questioned by resident Kay Parr — as “fear mongering at its best” to target people of color. “Shame on our county leaders looking to stay in office.”
Parker County is among at least eight other counties to issue the declaration, with Wise County Judge J.D. Clark signing his county’s following commissioners court approval on Aug. 8. The counties of Atascosa, Kinney, Goliad, Terrell, Edwards and Presidio have also issued similar declarations, as well as the city of Uvalde.
