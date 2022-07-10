Irby Cemetery gets historical designation

Irby Cemetery is now a Texas Historic Cemetery.
This distinction means the cemetery has been legally recorded in the Parker County deed records, an important step in its preservation, especially since rapid urban expansion and development are occurring throughout Parker County, including near this cemetery. This Texas Historical Commission program addresses the destruction and illegal removal of fixtures at historic cemeteries. Any cemetery with a grave 50 years or older is eligible for this designation, and a designation is now required prior to obtaining a Texas Historical Marker.
The history of the Irby Cemetery dates back to when PD Waters and his wife Lizzie gave the land to the Balch Community in 1900. It was once centered in SW Parker County near the intersection of Horseshoe Bend and Bethel Roads. Lizzie's maiden name was Irby. Her father, William Irby, had received a patent from the State of Texas for 160 acres in 1872, land on which the cemetery now sits. Her parents, several siblings, other Irby and Waters relatives, and members of the former Balch Community are buried at the cemetery.
Information about the historic cemetery preservation program is available at www.thc.texas.gov/cemetery.
