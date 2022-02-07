AUSTIN — The number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have started to decline in Texas giving health experts hope that the latest surge of the pandemic virus is cresting.
Omicron, which first made international news in November, arrived in Texas in early December. The highly contagious variant quickly sent cases and hospitalizations skyrocketing, surpassing case records set by previous surges.
“I think now we can confirm that we have already passed the omicron peak … at least for the number of cases and hospitalizations, but we can see, we probably haven’t exceeded the peak deaths yet,” said Anass Bouchnita, postdoctoral researcher with the UT COVID-19 Modeling Consortium.
Drivers sat in drive-thru testing lanes for free COVID testing at Weatherford’s Heritage Park for hours at one point, and tests became harder and harder to find in surrounding areas.
Parker County reached a surge of 250 new positive cases on Jan. 23, but the numbers began slowly winding down, to 116 cases on Jan. 31 and 51 cases reported Monday.
Numbers in Palo Pinto County appeared to peak Jan. 24, with 98 new cases reported in the county of roughly 29,200.
Cases there too began to decrease, with 40 positive cases reported Jan. 31 and 14 cases tallied on Monday.
At the peak of the omicron surge, Texas reported more than 61,000 new cases per day with more than one in three covid tests returning positive. Peak hospitalizations were 13,300, just shy of the most COVID hospitalizations, a record set last winter.
Some hospitals are not out of the woods yet, however.
Dr. Ed Evans, a former physician at Palo Pinto General Hospital and the county’s health authority, reported the ICU and COVID units full, with patients in the emergency room awaiting transfer, exactly one week ago.
PPGH’s ICU unit remains 75 percent occupied by COVID patients, and 46 percent of general beds full.
“It ain’t over till it’s over,” Evans said.
Parker County’s COVID hospitalizations sat at 63 percent in the ICU and 41 percent total.
As of Friday morning, Texas reported 22,100 new cases and 11,673 hospitalizations — both down at least 10% from last week’s reports. In addition, UT modeling found that hospitalizations will greatly decrease by early March as the state is currently reporting 25% fewer infections during the past 14 days.
Deaths, however, still are rising, as it lags behind cases and hospitalizations, but Bouchnita said he believes those too will begin to decline.
As of late last week, reported deaths reached 78,981 with the state hitting the grim marker of 75,000 deaths in early January.
Parker County has had 32 deaths since the start of 2022, with Palo Pinto at five.
But even with the positive news, Texas health experts warn the state is not in the clear just yet. Texas still is reporting more new cases than any other peak before and drastically so.
“Cautious optimism is key here,” said Dr. Jennifer Shuford, chief state epidemiologist. “Our health care systems are still very stressed by the number of COVID-19 patients that are in the hospital, and our case counts — even though they’re decreasing — currently, they’re much higher than they have been in our previous surges.”
She added: “We are still seeing a lot of disease, transmission and burden all across the state, even though we are starting to see some encouraging trends.”
Shuford and Bouchnita said that while current trends are on a downturn, they continue to ask individuals to take the disease seriously by getting vaccinated and boosted as well as wearing a mask when out in public and near non-household members.
Hospitals remain overwhelmed, and people continue to die from the disease.
“I think this has given people kind of a sense of security, that omicron isn’t a big deal, and that they don’t have to take it seriously, but there are still a lot of people that are suffering severe disease and requiring hospitalization and even dying from omicron,” Shuford said. “I want people to know that this is still potentially dangerous and even fatal infection, and that it’s really important for us to keep up those measures that help prevent the spread of COVID-19.”
