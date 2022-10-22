Brock ISD has several bond propositions and two trustee seats on the November ballot.
Voters will be deciding on Proposition A, the issuance of $45.6 million in bonds for school facilities; Proposition B in the amount of $18.3 million for an indoor multiple-purpose activity center; and Proposition C, for improvements to the football stadium in the amount of $700,000.
The Brock ISD school board made the call for a bond election in August, after feedback from a citizens bond planning committee made up of parents, grandparents, staff, alumni, business owners and community members tasked with studying solutions for the district’s projected growth, aging facilities and student opportunities.
According to a demographics report by Zonda Education, Brock ISD is projected to enroll between 2,700 to 2,900 students by the 2026-27 school year, and 3,450 to 3,900 students by 2031-32. Student enrollment in the fall of 2021 was 2,009.
Two challengers are also seeking seats on the school board.
Place 4 trustee John Brunner faces a challenge from Ronald T. Bell, and Place 6 trustee Katarina Lindley is being challenged by Shannon Hart. John Heartsill McGuire (Place 3) and Toby Farmer (Place 7) will be declared elected after running unopposed.
Poolville ISD also has a trustee election, with three running for the Place 2 seat: Todd Phillips and Randy Harrell are both challenging incumbent Toby Gammill.
Place 3’s Lynn Duvall is also being challenged by Laura Mendoza.
Residents of Willow Park will be tasked with voting on two propositions related to annexation by Parker County Emergency Services District 1 for fire services. ESD 1 already covers the largest portion of the county, and Willow Park Fire-Rescue and ESD 1 currently assist each other on calls.
WPFR currently employs 11 full-time employees, including administration. The department’s ladder truck and other apparatus that have been paid for by WP taxpayers would remained stationed in Willow Park, as well as the current staff, if the issue passes.
Seven candidates are vying for four seats on the Santo ISD school board, with three new faces challenging incumbents Amy Bryan, Donny Herring, Cori Lee Rice and Rhea Gilbert-Watts. Misty Mills, Rusty McIntosh and Rachel Edwards Hopkins have also filed for a four-year term.
Parker County voters will have the opportunity to weigh in on the State Board of Education District 11 seat, currently occupied by Pat Hardy, who has served since 2002 after 30 years teaching in Fort Worth ISD. She sees a challenge from Democratic candidate Luis Miguel Sifuentes, a former FWISD middle school teacher who now works in human resources, and Kathi Arrocha, a certified Independent write-in candidate who works as a substitute teacher.
Palo Pinto County voters are faced with two new candidates for State Board of Education’s District 14 seat.
Republican candidate Evelyn Brooks has over 23 years of work in education and youth development, and is facing Democratic candidate Tracy Fisher, a Coppell ISD board member who has served in that capacity for the last 10 years. The winner replaces longtime member Sue Melton-Malone, who chose not to seek reelection.
Palo Pinto County Justice of the Peace Precinct 5 Tisha Lemley Bien is seeking a second term, facing a challenge from Democratic candidate Luis Rodriguez, who has served as a Palo Pinto County sheriff’s deputy as well as county constable.
