ISDs continue teaching outside of the classroom

School buildings may be closed, but public school teachers are still working to educate their students.
By order of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, schools are to remain closed until May 4 because of the COVID-19 outbreak. Parker County schools were at first expected to reopen on April 6, then last week, most of them announced a plan to be closed through April 17.
Classes are forced to move to remote spaces, whether that means teachers connecting with students online or students working through paper packets. Teachers, depending on which school district they are working in, are balancing district guidelines for distance learning with their own methods of teaching in this way.
School district leaders say they are prepared to continue distance learning for as long as needed during the pandemic.
“We are prepared for as long as it takes,” Poolville ISD Superintendent Jeff Kirby said. “It’s out of our control, but we will deliver instructional opportunities for as long as we need to. We have the greatest teachers, who will run the course and work together to help our kids. I’m very proud of all of our employees who are going the extra mile.”
Representatives from Parker County school districts are getting distance learning plans up and running and are addressing concerns or questions as they arise.
“We seek daily input from parents and, based on feedback, it is going quite well,” Millsap ISD Superintendent Deann Lee said. “Certainly, it isn’t perfect and we make alterations every day. But based on the Help Hotline, Questions Corner, families going through the food line, social media, emails and staff contact, our families and staff seem to be adjusting to the new instructional format well. The week of preparation during Spring Break gave us much-needed time to get our plan organized.”
Aledo ISD Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction Amber Crissey said students are working on enrichment activities currently while teachers are training for distance learning. AISD is also providing technology devices to students who need it.
“Our goal is to ensure that our teachers and students are equipped with the tools that they need to successfully engage in a distance learning model,” Crissey said.
Parker County educators say that continuing to educate students during the pandemic is important for students to stay on track of their learning of skills and concepts.
“The importance of students continuing their education can’t be understated,” Lee said. “Years of research shows ‘summer lag’ which occurs over just a few weeks of the summer break. If we were to discontinue educational services for weeks or months, we would have students who fall so far behind they might not ever close their learning gaps. This is why we are so determined to meet each students’ individual needs to ensure they continue to progress.”
Distance learning can also allow students to maintain some sense of normalcy during this time, Crissey said.
Some districts are providing internet access via hotspots and devices to families who need them for their students to learn online. Instructional paper packets are also available in some districts as another option for families. Classroom technology practices that have been utilized prior to the pandemic are proving to be helpful during this time.
“The technology that has been implemented by the district over the years has made this jump easier to accomplish,” Peaster ISD Communications Director Paul Casey said.
In addition to core subjects, elective classes and extracurriculars are also being fitted into distance learning.
“Coaches are posting workouts for athletes to complete at home,” Brock ISD Assistant Superintendent Dee Ann Mills said. “Band students recently held a Zoom meeting where they played their instruments. We’re adjusting to a new normal and encouraging everyone to just do the best that they can do.”
Educators recommended that parents continue to be involved with their kids’ education at this time, whether that means contacting teachers, setting up a schoolwork space and schedule or allowing for flexibility.
“Our hope is that parents continue to keep the safety and well-being of their children as the top priority,” Crissey said. “We are grateful for any level of support that our parents can provide during this challenging time. We recognize that families will be juggling many responsibilities, and we have designed an instructional plan for distance learning with this in mind. We just ask that parents provide an environment where students are safe and have the opportunity to engage in learning opportunities. We also ask that they reach out to us to ask us for whatever assistance their family needs.”
