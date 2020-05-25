After the Centers for Disease Control issued considerations for schools reopening, Parker County school officials say their biggest concern is a lack of guidance from the state level.
The CDC’s guiding principles broke down school operations from lowest risk to highest risk on the spread of COVID-19. According to the principles, students and teachers engaging in virtual-only classes, activities and events is considered the “lowest risk.” Small, in-person classes, activities and events — groups of students stay together and with the same teacher throughout school days and groups do not mix; students stay six-feet apart and do not share objects — is considered “more risk.” And full sized, in-person classes, activities and events — students are not spaced apart, share classroom materials or supplies and mix between classes and activities — is considered the “highest risk.”
“There has been grave concern over the guidance released this week from the Center for Disease Control (CDC). It is important to remember that the CDC represents the nation and a variety of school models. Many districts across the state and nation run a year round instructional calendar and are having to make decisions now about the return to school in the next couple of weeks. At this time, Garner ISD administration is participating in bi-weekly meetings with the Texas Commissioner of Education and state government leaders. As changes are made, we are paying close attention and preparing for the near future,” according to a letter sent out by Garner ISD Superintendent Rebecca Hallmark. “Our plans at this time are to make NO changes to our currently adopted instructional calendar for 2020-2021. As we move closer to the start of school, we will examine all guidance for schools in the state of Texas as well as meet with local education leaders. We all know that face-to-face, in class instruction is the optimal learning environment for our Longhorns.”
According to an article by USA Today, one specific text “meme” that went viral is misleading and omits key phrases from the CDC’s 60-page document. The text meme was seen circling social media and made the CDC’s guidelines appear as rules instead of recommendations.
As of Friday, the Texas Education Agency had not released information about operations of school districts in the fall.
“The fall right now is the great unknown. You may have seen some information from the state, maybe from other school districts, that there can be some significant changes made to instructional calendars. In Aledo ISD, we don’t anticipate significant changes to our calendar — we may need to do some tweaks here and there. We also don’t have guidance on how we will operate in the fall. We are hoping in the next several weeks we will receive that guidance,” Aledo ISD Superintendent Dr. Susan Bohn said in a video statement that was released Thursday night. “However, we are already talking about and planning for potential opportunities in the fall. We will need your feedback as a community on what those opportunities will be. We want to make sure they meet your expectations in how we serve our children.”
Bohn said the district will be sending and publishing a lot of written information this week about how Aledo ISD will be moving forward.
Millsap ISD Superintendent Deann Lee said at this time the district is also not expecting to change its calendar and will not make a decision to change the calendar without input from all stakeholders.
“The CDC guidelines that came out this week were clearly listed as Interim Guidance (begins on page 45 of the document) in response to summer school and summer camps. Although this could give some indication as to what guidance might be for opening school in August if the virus conditions do not improve, we are optimistic that the state of Texas and Parker County are taking all precautions to have a safe reopening of public places during the summer,” Lee said. “Therefore, the guidelines for August will likely not be as stringent. Further, these are guidelines and recommendations. They are not requirements. Millsap ISD takes CDC guidelines in to consideration, but we adhere to the requirements given to us by the governor of Texas, the Texas Commissioner of Education and our Parker County officials.”
Weatherford ISD is continuing to offer remote learning for the time being.
“We are aware of the guidelines released by the CDC earlier this week but are continuing with our plan to offer remote learning for students who qualify for summer school,” WISD Executive Director of Organizational Culture Charlotte LaGrone said.
