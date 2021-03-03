Due to impacts from winter storm Uri, a few area school districts are planning to submit waivers to the Texas Education Agency for missed instructional days.
TEA issued information for school districts giving them options for the period of Feb. 12-26 related to missed instructional days because of the winter storm. The options were to continue with in-person instruction, 100% remote instruction if the school district experiences infrastructure issues or a complete shutdown. School districts can submit waivers to TEA for the missed days.
“The Texas Education Agency provides a number of resources for school districts affected by extreme weather, natural disasters or man-made disasters,” according to the TEA website. “These resources include state waiver applications and information about students displaced by disaster.”
Springtown ISD and Weatherford ISD were closed entirely Feb. 16-19, with Feb. 15 being a previously scheduled holiday for students.
“During the week prior to the inclement weather, we worked hard to ensure that teachers and students were ready for what might be several days of remote instruction,” SISD Superintendent Mike Kelley said. “The forecasts were consistent, and we had little confidence we would be able to bring students back to campus before mid-week. Once the storms actually came in and the rolling blackouts/power outages began, we quickly realized our plans needed to be adjusted.”
While power was restored, Springtown ISD was still experiencing water issues but opted to begin remote instruction on Feb. 22, Kelley said.
“On top of the boil notices in place at all six campuses, we also lacked sufficient water pressure to use bathroom facilities throughout the district,” he said. “Our situation improved [Feb. 23], and by late that afternoon we knew boil notices had been lifted at three campuses and all six campuses had adequate water pressure.”
Kelley said the district will ask the board of trustees to consider approving a proposal to utilize a waiver for the instructional days missed from Feb. 16-19.
Weatherford ISD resumed in-person and virtual learning on Feb. 22 and plans to submit a waiver to TEA for the missed days.
“We were excited to be able to open our campuses to students and staff on [Feb. 22]. We knew that some staff members and families were still experiencing the effects of the winter storm. Some were still without water, some had no power, some were dealing with damage to their homes,” WISD Superintendent Beau Rees said. “Still, we were grateful to provide a return to learning to all students and to serve hot meals in a warm building for our students learning in person.”
Mineral Wells ISD was unable to provide in-person or remote instruction for seven days because of the winter storm. The district returned to in-person instruction on Feb. 24.
“We are applying for a waiver from TEA, requesting that students not have to make up these days,” MWISD Superintendent John Kuhn said. “School and its many associated activities are an important part of life for students and their families, and all of us at MWISD are thrilled to see them back in our hallways and classrooms and participating in extracurricular events with their friends.”
