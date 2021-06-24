WILLOW PARK — The city of Willow Park recently announced its official connection to the city of Fort Worth's water supply at the northeast corner of Farm-to-Market Road 1187 and Interstate 20.
"When I campaigned for mayor in 2017, water was one of the big things we talked about and it's finally here," said Willow Park Mayor Doyle Moss. "I'm excited about it and people are excited about it. It was slow in coming, but it's here."
The connection, three years in the making, is the first step in supplying both Willow Park and Hudson Oaks with surface water from Fort Worth.
"When I started with (Willow Park) in late 2017, there were concerns about the feasibility of this project and if it would be completed," said Willow Park City Manager Bryan Grimes. "This connection is a symbol of the hard work of the city council and staff, and our citizens, who have persevered through this process. I am deeply grateful for their support and patience."
The connection will eventually add an additional 3.5 million gallons per day supply for Willow Park, as compared to the current 1.6 million the current system can produce. For this summer, the additional supply will be 500,000 gallons per day. The pipes still need to be cleaned of construction debris and testing completed so it will be about a month before the supply is in place, just in time for the hottest part of the summer.
"I'd like to thank the city of Fort Worth, the Fort Worth Water Department, Water Utility Director Chris Harder, and the council and staff of Hudson Oaks, who are our business partner in this venture," said Grimes. "And of course the council, staff, and community in Willow Park. This is a big day for us."
