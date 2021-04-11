Jackson promoted to patrol sergeant

Former Parker County Sheriff's Office Investigator James Jackson has been promoted to patrol sergeant. Jackson has been with the Parker County Sheriff's Office for nine years.
He attended Fort Scott Kansas Community College, and began his law enforcement career in 1999, as a dispatch telecommunicator with the Lyon County Sheriff's Office in Kansas. He moved to Leavenworth County Sheriff's Office in 2001, taking a position as a correctional officer.
Jackson attended the police academy in 2004, earning his peace officer's license, and transferred to a position as a patrol deputy in 2005 at the Leavenworth County Sheriff's Office, until 2012, when he and his family relocated to Texas. Once Jackson settled his family in Parker County, he took a position as a patrol deputy for the Parker County Sheriff's Office.
During his tenure with Parker County, Jackson was also assigned to the Aledo patrol unit and served as a SWAT tactical and entry team member. Jackson earned his investigator status with the PCSO in 2013.
Jackson spent the next eight years working in the Sheriff's Criminal Investigations Division, investigating crimes against persons, theft reports, property crimes, family violence incidents, animal cruelty and murder cases.
Jackson is married with four children and has volunteered in our community as a little league baseball coach.
Sheriff Russ Authier congratulated Jackson Friday, swearing him in and presenting him with his new sergeant's badge.
"We are happy to have James as our newest patrol sergeant," Authier said. "He brings an exemplary work ethic and the highest level of professionalism with his law enforcement experience to the sheriff's office. We are looking forward to having him lead our patrol while passing along his experience to future ranks."
Jackson also said he is looking forward to his new patrol position.
"Our agency is growing," he Jackson said. "I'm excited to see where our patrol unit is going as new technology and law enforcement practices are adapted and integrated. It is an honor to serve Parker County as the sheriff's office grows with our community."
