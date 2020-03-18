Jail officials taking extra precautions during coronavirus situation

Parker County Sheriff’s Office and jail officials have released information about procedure changes amid coronavirus COVID-19 concerns.
After Gov. Greg Abbott declared a statewide public health disaster over COVID-19, the Texas Commission on Jail Standards suspended all jail visitations until further notice on March 13. The suspension will remain into effect until the declaration is terminated by Abbott, according to a release from the Parker County Sheriff’s Office.
“The Parker County Jail is in compliance with all state-mandated regulations,” Parker County Jail Warden Ron King said. “In order to protect our employees and inmates from the threat of exposure to COVID-19 or other communicable diseases, we have implemented a mandatory check-in station at every entrance to the jail.”
TCJS Executive Director Brandon Wood said they knew visitations would be an area of concern, according to an article by The Texas Tribune.
“One, you are bringing people into the facility for visits, which potentially exposes staff and inmates,” Wood said. “Also, in most county jails, you have public waiting areas, so you would basically be creating a public congregate area.”
According to the sheriff’s office, no one will be allowed entrance into the Parker County Jail until they are medically cleared and each inmate, deputy, officer and employee will be screened before being let into the facility. Anyone displaying signs of infection or fever will be referred to a local physician.
“We have added sanitation stations throughout the jail,” King said. “Every hard surface is sanitized on the hour.”
Jail magistrate duties have also moved to a video conferencing system after conversations were held between Parker County Sheriff Larry Fowler and local attorneys.
This new program will change the way we conduct inmates appearing before a magistrate,” Fowler said. “It is the safest and most efficient way to hold the initial appearance for all inmates.”
The video conferencing will allow a judge to host the arraignment remotely from a secured location while eliminating the need to appear in person, according to the sheriff’s office.
Parker County Judge Pat Deen is one judge that performs magistrate duties at the jail.
“We’ve looked at this now for quite some time and I’ve been in some of the training seminars in looking at where some of the counties are phasing into this and we’re looking to do it in a more fast-tracked way for safety reasons. I had to magistrate this past weekend, I performed magistrate duties to over 50 people just this weekend and then again yesterday, and obviously, it’s a situation where we’re able to be more efficient in our time management in doing this,” Deen said. “I think there’s things we need to work through to get it to work, but I commend Sheriff Fowler and his people for moving quickly to try to get this done. We just need to be sure we’re doing it in a way that doesn’t then require us to have to go to the jail to sign something, so I think we’re moving down the right path with that and I think a lot of counties are moving towards that. I think it’s a good idea and I’m glad they’re doing it.”
The new system is expected to be installed following the approval from the Parker County commissioners court and will be utilized by all participating county courts at law, justices of the peace and district judges, according to the sheriff’s office.
According to The Texas Tribune, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, which oversees the state’s more than 100 prison facilities, also suspended visitations and volunteers from the facilities.
“While we understand the value and significance of the visitation process at our facilities, we also understand the importance of providing and maintaining a safe and healthy environment for all involved,” Texas Department of Criminal Justice Spokesperson Jeremy Desel said.
The Texas Juvenile Justice Department said it’s also temporarily stopping in-person visitation, according to The Texas Tribune. The agency, which oversees five youth facilities, has been working to utilize video visitations via Skype and allowing for increased phone calls.
Fowler and King said as of Tuesday afternoon, there have been no quarantines and want to assure the public that all precautionary measures have been implemented for the safety of everyone.
