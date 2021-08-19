A local business president says his company is focused on investing in its employees, adding more hires and increasing the wages for hour employees.
"The time has come for Jamak to invest in our production employees, our frontline workers. The men and women whose muscle and sweat and heart go into making the parts we sell to customers," President Dan Thompson said in a letter sent out to the community this week.
Changes will include an addition $2 an hour for hour employees, creation of a new role that will pay up to $2.50 more an hour based on superior performance, absorption of medical premiums for employees and funding for employees and their children to attend college or trade schools.
Jamak is also planning on increasing its team by 70 people in the coming months, Thompson said.
"To everyone in the Jamak family: thank you for your hard work and dedication," he said. "I believe in you. You are the right team to build a better, stronger Jamak to serve you, your families, our customers, and our community for decades to come."
View the full letter here:
About Jamak: Jamak is a custom manufacturer of silicone products including tubing, seals and gaskets. Extrusion, molding, compounding and design services are available. Secondary services such as engineering, sourcing, logistics, tooling, quality and packaging are also offered. Serves the aerospace, agriculture, automotive, marine, medical, building and construction industries. For more information, including career opportunities, visit jamak.com.
