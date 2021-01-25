Jan. 15 proclaimed Bearcat Day in Parker County

In honor of a new state record set a little over a week ago, Jan. 15 will now be known as Bearcat Day in Parker County following a proclamation Monday by the county judge.
The honor comes just a few days after Aledo defeated Crosby, 52-21, to claim the Class 5A, Division II state title in football. The win gives the Bearcats their 10th state championship, a record in the state of Texas.
"What you've accomplished, to win 10 state championships has never been done in Texas before, and it represents a great leadership and representation of the county as a whole," County Judge Pat Deen said.
Robby Jones, Aledo assistant head coach and offensive coordinator, was present for the proclamation along with several Bearcat captains.
"We enjoy representing not only Aledo but Parker County as a whole," Jones told commissioners. "In Texas, everything is really competitive so it's a rare thing [to win 10 state titles].
"Next year's team has already gotten started this morning on weights."
