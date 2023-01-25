Jazz instructors, art students collaborate for Color Theory

The community is invited to Color Theory: A fine arts happening of improvisational jazz and symphonic painting featuring Weatherford College students starting at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, in the Alkek Fine Arts Center theatre.
There will be several sets of improvisational jazz performed by the WC faculty while painting students listen and react simultaneously through painting.
"This event bridges the gap between formal and non-formal learning," said Rebecca James, visual art professor. "This performance is improvisational, an unanticipated occurrence of the convergence of performing and visual arts. The response between all artists creates an entirely new audio-visual experience that one cannot reproduce."
Each set will focus on a different color scheme, including monochromatic, all values of the same hue; analogous, colors that sit next to each other on the color wheel; and complementary, colors that sit across from one another on the color wheel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.