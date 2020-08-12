Jehovah's Witnesses convention moves to streaming platform

The convention of Jehovah’s Witnesses will be moving to an online streaming platform this year because of safety precautions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The global convention has the theme this year of “Always rejoice.” Typically, these conventions are held in stadiums, arenas, conference halls and smaller gathering places around the world, but congregations, families and guests will be able to view the program later this month.
Locally, the convention was scheduled to run over various weekends from May through August and was to be held at multiple convention centers throughout the DFW Metroplex. Total peak attendance for North Texas was expected to top 50,000 with programs in English, Spanish, Vietnamese, Swahili and American Sign Language. The convention was canceled in April due to the pandemic.
“Our worship is centered on our mutual love for our God and for each other, irrespective of where we are physically,” said Robert Hendriks, U.S. spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses. “This year’s convention program underscores the unity of our international family and the joy that people can have against a backdrop of stress and despair.”
The two Christian principles guiding the Witnesses’ historic decision are respect for the sanctity of life and love of neighbor.
“As much as we long to meet together, life is far too precious to put at risk,” Hendriks said. “The virtual meetings we have held over the past four months have proved to all of us that it’s not about where we are physically. It’s about where we are spiritually. In many ways we are closer as a spiritual family than ever before.”
The program has been released in six installments, each corresponding to a morning or afternoon session of what would have been three successive convention days. Some got to view the first convention session during the weekend of July 11-12. The final weekend of the virtual event is scheduled for Aug. 29-30.
The program explores questions like: What contributes to finding and sustaining joy? How can you cultivate joy in the family? How can you remain joyful in difficult times? A key feature will be a Bible-based drama that considers the life of Nehemiah and how he helped the ancient nation of Israel find joy in their worship of God.
Those interested in viewing the convention can contact their local congregation or access the program on jw.org, available under the “Library” tab. There is no charge for viewing the convention.
