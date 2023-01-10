Jewelry from 1986 trial returned to 85-year-old woman, veteran's family

When Parker County District Attorney Jeff Swain found out that a high school class ring from 1956 and an Air Force ring which were admitted as evidence in a 1986 trial were available for disposition, he was determined to find their long-lost owners.
That decision and the dogged efforts of District Attorney Investigator Wendy Bravo recently resulted in the class ring being reunited with its 85-year-old owner and the USAF ring with its owner's heirs.
"When we got started, we knew nothing about the case or why this jewelry was in evidence," Swain said. "It just fell into our lap. When we got to looking at it and found a class ring and a military service ring, I thought it was important that we try to get it back to its rightful owners. We didn't have much to go on though. We didn't even know if it belonged to a man or woman."
The jewelry was recently located in an envelope in the back of a file cabinet by staff in the District Clerk's Office. The defendant, Edna Kay Davis, was tried by District Attorney Mac Smith in 1986, resulting in a life sentence for an aggravated possession of methamphetamine offense. At some point during the trial, multiple pieces of jewelry were admitted as evidence.
From the jury's verdict, through appeals and up to the present, the jewelry remained in the deep recesses of the clerk's property storage.
"Our office is responsible for the safekeeping of most exhibits admitted during trials conducted in Parker County's district courts," said District Clerk Sharena Gilliland. "We routinely dispose of that evidence after all appeals are exhausted, returning it to the party that offered it. When we found this evidence hidden in the back of an old file cabinet, we notified the DA's office that it was available to be returned."
Swain said the class ring was the only real clue, which revealed Dupo High School, class of 1956 and the initials "P.W."
"Pretty easily, we searched online and found a Dupo High School in Dupo, Illinois," he said. "I emailed the principal and Wendy and I both posted online looking for help finding a P.W. from Dupo. It wasn't long before we figured out that we were looking for Peggy Wall, who graduated in 1956."
Unfortunately, Wall was a maiden name and it was difficult to find a married name to track Peggy down.
"Given the age of the ring, we also had to consider the possibility that she was deceased and that we were actually looking for heirs," Bravo said. "I posted on the Dupo High School graduates Facebook page and messaged with several members of her graduating class. Unfortunately, none of them had kept up with her.
"Next, I hunted our law enforcement databases but didn't have any luck. Even with a maiden name, with only a first name and approximate age, there was not much to go on unless Peggy had a criminal record. She did not."
While she was searching, Bravo was contemplating signing up for a free trial offer with ancestry.com to see if it could help. While on their website, she saw a posting about the recently released census data from 1950. Under the "72-Year Rule," the National Archives releases the raw census data once 72 years goes by.
Bravo sought out that census data and combed through it, finding no Peggy Wall from Dupo, Illinois. However, she had previously reviewed a Dupo High School yearbook looking for clues and remembered seeing that Peggy had transferred into Dupo from East St. Louis High School. When she checked the East St. Louis census data, she found the Wall family's information, including Peggy's brother, Leroy.
"Having a male Wall family member allowed me to not worry about married names," Bravo said. "It also helped that his name was uncommon. Leroy had passed away, but I found one of his children and, with a couple more calls, I found Peggy, now Peggy Tucker, living here in Keller."
Peggy Wall was born in East St. Louis in 1937. After graduating from Dupo High School, she moved along with her family to Florida. In 1957, she married James Korte, who was enlisted in the United States Air Force and stationed at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa.
The couple was transferred to several bases until Korte's final assignment in 1976 at Carswell Air Force Base in Fort Worth, from which he eventually retired as a master sergeant. They had seven children and were together until they divorced in 1987. James Korte passed away in October 2022.
Last week, Bravo met with Tucker and her daughter, Pamela Alcon, at their home in Keller. At the meeting, Tucker recognized and claimed her class ring, two large matching "P" lapel pins that Peggy and her mother, who shares her initials, both used to wear, four other rings, two watches, a necklace and several other items of jewelry.
Tucker also recognized Korte's USAF commemorative ring, which was given to Alcon and the other children, along with a buck knife and USAF pendant.
"Assistant District Attorney Al Charanza, who was a lieutenant colonel in the United States Marine Corps Reserve, recognized and determined pretty quickly that the ring was a commemorative USAF ring that could have been purchased at the base exchange," Swain said. "We eventually determined that it was a Vietnam-era Strategic Air Command B-58 Hustler item. It was great to be able to get the memorabilia Mr. Korte had commemorating his military service back to his family."
Bravo said this type of search was a little unusual from what she usually does, searching for a victim, witness or defendant.
"This search was kind of fun because it required some new skills and was geared toward giving people back some of their things they hadn't seen in decades," she said. "I knew that the end game was going to bring smiles to people's faces, which is not something we get a lot of with our regular felony cases."
