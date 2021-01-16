Johnson County man present at rally, Capitol breach

It was cold, Johnson County resident Steve Johnson said of Jan. 6 in Washington D.C.
“I think it’s because the ground gets cold and stays cold and that doesn’t happen here,” Johnson said. “We were standing near the Washington Monument and the ground was a little bit wet. I was cold, not complaining ‘cause I was glad I was there, but it’s a different kind of cold from here.”
Johnson was on hand for what has been described as a rally for President Donald Trump but which he characterizes as something else.
“I mean tons of people had Trump signs,” Johnson said. “I think I saw two Confederate flags. I don’t believe that’s the thing we ought to do. But, you know, everybody was peaceful. To be honest, it was an older crowd. Almost everybody I met and talked to was 40, 45 or older.
“We were more concerned about the fairness of the election. It just happened to be about Trump. Everybody that I talked to, it wasn’t ‘Trump is our savior,’ it was no matter who it was the elections needed to be fair. And we believe they weren’t.”
Johnson said the crowd gathered for the rally met in two places.
“One was the Ellipse on the White House lawn,” Johnson said. “You had to have clearance to go in there. Most of us didn’t, but I think it was still all full. Then, behind that, is a park area that leads to the Washington Monument and that hill kind of rises up and spreads out and that’s where the rest of us were, and we were packed.
“They had a big screen so we could see things. As I was looking over the people, I was trying to imagine all of us being in a football stadium. I was estimating — when we got there about 7:45 a.m. — it was about 50,000 there. But as the crowd kept coming in it got thicker and more spread out. I’m guessing there were about 200,000 but I saw people online saying there was like half a million. I think that might’ve been a little more than what was there.”
Trump, during the rally dubbed Save America, encouraged his supporters to “fight like hell” and “take back our country” before asking his supporters to march on the U.S. Capitol. A joint session of Congress was underway that day to count the results of the Electoral College votes declaring Joe Biden the winner of November’s presidential election over Trump.
Former New York City mayor and Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani called for attendees to engage in “a trial by combat,” according to news reports, in addition to other reported threats and/or calls to action from Donald Trump Jr. — all in apparent hope of convincing Congress and Vice President Mike Pence to reject Biden’s victory in an election Trump claims was stolen from him.
“I did not hear [Giuliani or Trump Jr.],” Johnson said. “We were up on the hill and blocked by trees and it was very difficult to see the speakers, but we could see the monitor great.”
A number of the rally members subsequently stormed and breached the Capitol where they overwhelmed police, rioted, vandalized and delayed the joint session, which nonetheless resumed later that same night and ultimately declared Biden the winner. The riots resulted in five deaths, including a Capitol police officer, multiple injuries and multiple subsequent arrests.
Johnson said he attended the Save America rally and then went to the Capitol, though he did not participate in the riot but rather attempted to calm the situation.
Trump, Johnson added, was not his first choice for president in 2016.
“[U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas] was my first choice,” Johnson said. “I didn’t like the way Trump campaigned. I didn’t like the name calling, didn’t like any of that. But, he got into office and he did what he promised and it worked. Nobody’s perfect. He’s not a refined person, and I think that’s what a lot of people want.”
Johnson reiterated that he did not travel to D.C. specifically because of Trump.
“It was about the fairness of the election as I said earlier,” Johnson said. “I went to Washington because elections need to be fair and somebody’s got to do something. I thought, ‘I can do something,’ and when I got there, a lot of people felt the same way. We weren’t there to cause any violence. And by the way, none of our group was armed. We were not there to storm the Capitol. We were there to make a lot of noise and have our voice heard. That was it.”
Johnson said he blames himself in that he should have done more to discourage people from conflict.
“Now I got caught up in it and I watched and I was right up close,” he said. “I didn’t jump in or do anything but I was close by. I got a little bit of tear gas. But nobody set a fire that I know of. Nobody broke any furniture that I know of. The people that were leading it, there were some people there in camo pants and helmets. I’m almost positive they really weren’t part of our group.
“The whole 200,000 [at the earlier rally], I didn’t count every person, of course, but I didn’t see any helmets or anyone dressed like that. We were all wearing MAGA hats or trying to stay warm. We were carrying flags but most of us were 50 or older. The people that stormed the Capitol were much younger.”
The media, Johnson said, misrepresented the situation.
“I got [to the Capitol] and I yelled a little bit,” Johnson said. “But, this is the way it really worked out. There’s 200,000 people and 199,000 actually sat back and watched 1 percent of the group ruin our reputation, ruin our message and ruin our hopes. Because I had friends with me that, as soon as there was a little bit of conflict, they said, ‘This is not what we came here for,’ and they started walking away. A ton of the group, when there started to be conflict, they walked away and left.”
The riot, Johnson argued, played counter to the hopes of Trump supporters present that day.
“To be fair it was probably a mixture [of Trump supporters and others],” Johnson said when asked who he believes the rioters were. “Not every Trump supporter is perfect. I’m not perfect. I probably should have done more to discourage it. But nobody in our group went there to make conflict. For one thing, we’re not good at it.
“Plus, if you use common sense, why would we make a big scene and interrupt proceedings that we wanted to occur? We wanted the evidence to be heard. We wanted the proceedings to go forth.”
Johnson maintains the way the event has been reported doesn’t show the whole picture of who really caused the conflict.
“Are Trump supporters 100 percent innocent? No, we weren’t. But were we the main cause? No, we were not,” he said. “And the way it’s being reported right now, I’m going to tell you right now there is so much more truth being hidden than what is being reported.
“Why didn’t the cameras turn around and take the pictures of the people that were gawking and aghast?”
Johnson condemned the riots but maintains that the election results should still be looked into.
“I don’t really care that much who won,” Johnson said. “I just want it to be won fairly. When Obama won in 2008 I was very disappointed. That is not who I wanted to win. When Bill Clinton won in 1992 I was very disappointed. But, you know what? Those elections were pretty fair. There’s probably always a little bit of fraud but they were pretty fair elections. Especially in 2008 because Obama won big. My guy didn’t get in those times. OK. Sometimes you win, sometimes you don’t.
“So I don’t really care if President Trump lost. I care that he lost fairly. And I’m 100 percent convinced he did not lose fairly. So we need an investigation and no one in authority is looking at the evidence. They’re throwing out these cases without hearing them.”
Of the more than 50 cases filed alleging voter fraud, the majority were dismissed, denied or withdrawn by the petitioners.
America, Johnson said, is in a “very scary” place right now but he still holds hope.
“Traveling in on the morning train to D.C., there were two gentlemen who had voted for Biden,” Johnson said. “And we had the most wonderful conversation with them about family values and hard work and how the government, Republican and Democrat, are disappointing us. And they were saying the same thing about the Democrats. We spoke the way people used to speak. We didn’t transfer any kind of hatred or anything. We found things we agree on, common American values.
“That’s what [Jan. 6] was about. It was about the process, not the person.”
