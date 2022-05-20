Jury hands down 55-year sentence in road rage case

A gang member with a long criminal record was convicted by a Parker County jury for a road rage incident and sentenced to 55 years in prison in a trial that concluded Thursday in Weatherford.
Michael Ray Cartmill, 44, of Fort Worth, was found guilty of an April, 2021 aggravated assault that occurred on Interstate 20 in Weatherford.
"According to the victims' testimony, Mr. Cartmill was a passenger in a car driving near them and the driver of that car brake checked them a couple of times," said District Attorney Jeff Swain. "Then that car pulled up next to the victims, who had two small children in their car, and Cartmill pointed a handgun at them, held the gun up to his mouth, and made the 'shhh' gesture. Mr. Cartmill is a very unique looking person, so they had no difficulty in identifying him when he was ultimately located."
The victims backed away, called 911, and told them the vehicle had pulled into a convenience store in Hudson Oaks. HOPD officers arrived, found Cartmill with the vehicle, and located a Glock 9mm handgun, methamphetamine, counterfeit money, and stolen property inside.
On scene and at trial, Cartmill contended that it was the driver, not he, that pointed the gun at the victims and made the "shhh" sign. The victims testified at trial that they were certain it was Cartmill.
"There is just no way that you can mistake these two people," said First Assistant District Attorney Kathleen Catania, who tried the case with Assistant District Attorney Abby Placke. "Defense counsel tried to cross-examine the victims on that, but they were unwavering in their certainty."
Jurors deliberated about 4 hours before finding Cartmill guilty.
During the punishment phase of trial, prosecutors introduced Cartmill's criminal record, which Placke said in closing argument showed that, "he is a bully."
Cartmill had prior convictions for attempted kidnapping, robbery, assault family violence, violation of a protective order, credit card abuse, attempted forgery, and a variety of other drug, theft, and criminal mischief offenses. He also admitted his guilt in other terroristic threat, assault family violence, theft, credit card abuse, and evading arrest cases in court documents introduced by the prosecution.
Prosecutors also called a witness from the Security Threat Group Management Office, who testified that Cartmill was a documented member of Tango Blast, a prison-based criminal street gang.
"This was Mr. Cartmill's eighth felony conviction," Swain said. "I think when the jury looked at his extensive and violent history, the danger posed by the current offense, and his affiliation with a gang, they decided that he was deserving of a long sentence. I'm glad that they helped us take such a strong stand on behalf of our Parker County residents."
"Our victims were just trying to drive down the road on a family outing," Placke said. "Even if their driving or their mere presence did something to annoy the people in Mr. Cartmill's car, there is just no excuse for his behavior. The victims did nothing to deserve what he did."
Cartmill will be eligible for parole in 2048, Catania said.
The case was tried in the 415th District Court.
