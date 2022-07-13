WEATHERFORD — Jurors who will decide the fate of murder defendant Christopher Mark Wall heard taped testimony Wednesday describing what he's accused of doing on Nov. 4, 2017.
Wall, 38, faces an automatic life sentence if convicted of a capital murder charge, since Parker County District Attorney Jeff Swain is not seeking the death penalty. He is accused of killing Ashley Pohorence and Krista McClellan, both of Arlington, in an empty bank parking lot that Saturday night.
The women either got into Wall's car or they tried to drag him out of it, the prosecution and defense separately argue.
"He came out with a gun, and he shot Krista first and then he shot Ashley," witness Sierra McMahan told Texas Ranger Anthony Bradford in a taped interview played for the jury on Wednesday. "Krista got out first and tried to run. Ashley gets out, and he's coming around the car and shoots her. He gets in the car and drives off."
The trial is happening before 43rd District Judge Craig Towson. Wall Tuesday pleaded not guilty to three charges — murder of multiple persons, and one murder charge for each of the deaths.
The two murder charges are considered "lesser included" charges and could lower the sentencing range if Wall is acquitted of the capital murder count but convicted of one or both of the murder charges.
Wall, 23-year-old Pohorence and McClellan, 21, met when he answered an ad that Pohorence placed in the alternative classified publication, Backpage.
Prosecutors say the women had extorted Wall for nearly $8,000 by threatening to tell law enforcement that he had tried to buy sex from them and that they were underage. Wall had gone to the First Financial Bank in Willow Park at their direction.
The women got into Wall's vehicle, witness McMahan told Bradford in the taped interview.
Defense attorney Andrew Deegan is not disputing his client fatally shot the two woman, but said his client was terrorized by the women he eventually shot as they tried to force Wall into their vehicle.
Deegan on Tuesday had described a short series of interactions from the day the women met Wall at his job in a Fort Worth hospital. There, the woman had managed to rifle through Wall's wallet and learn where he was living with his wife, daughter and parents.
"So they say, 'We are going to kidnap your daughter and we're going to put her in the sex trade,'" Deegan said on Tuesday.
Wall's claim the women had threatened to prostitute his daughter was questioned on the stand Wednesday by Ranger Bradford, who recalled his interview with Wall the day after the shootings.
"I was surprised he didn't bring it up sooner," Bradford said. "It would have been one of the first things I would have said."
Bradford also said that's when Wall was booked into jail and search warrants for his car and his parents' home were issued.
Those warrants produced blood and hair from the car, two pistols and an ammunition magazine that went with neither. But the murder weapon was not among items seized.
Bradford testified Wall "wasn't real engaged or forthcoming," and that he'd asked Wall if he'd blacked out at the moment of the shootings.
"I threw that out as a kind of bait," he said. "And I asked him a couple of times, 'Is this real to you? Because this needs to be real to you.'"
About a month after his arrest, Bradford said Wall offered to take investigators to a construction site where he said he'd ditched the weapon beneath a tarp and a brush pile.
However, jurors got to watch a 28-minute video of Bradford, Wall and a Willow Park police detective driving to the neighborhood development and failing to find the gun.
The video showed homebuilding had yet to start in earnest, but lots of red-brown dirt had been moved as streets were being carved.
"Either it got scooped up or it got buried too deep for a metal detector to pick up," Bradford said, adding the odd magazine that had been found in Wall's car would have fit the black and silver Smith and Wesson the trio didn't find.
Testimony resumes at 9 a.m. Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.