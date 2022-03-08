The Kangaroo baseball team got off to a great start to the 2022 season last week, going 5-1-1 and finishing in third place in the Midland Tournament of Champions.
The Roos swept a double header vs Aledo on Monday before heading to Midland. They then beat El Paso El Dorado 2-0, El Paso Americas 10-9, lost to Canyon Randall 6-5, beat Odessa Permian 5-1 and tied Plainview 6-6. Top performers for the week include:
• Senior Dayton Tockey, .615, 8-15, 4 singles, four doubles, six RBIs, six runs, four walks and seven stolen bases.
• Junior Kannon Kemp, Jr., .400, 8-20, five singles, one double, two home runs, seven RBIs, five runs, five walks and two stolen bases. Kemp also pitched nine innings, picking up a win and allowing one earned run, five hits and recording 13 strikeouts.
• Senior Ty Sansom, eight innings pitched, two wins, one earned run and eight hits allowed, with six strikeouts.
The Roos will be back in action Tuesday night at home against the Fossil Ridge Panthers at 7 p.m.
