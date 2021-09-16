KANGAROOS FOR LIFE: Kindergartener makes fourth generation to walk WISD hallways

KatieBelle Nunn started kindergarten this year, and is the fourth generation to walk the hall of Weatherford ISD in her family. Nunn is also a fifth-generation Weatherford resident.
This year, Nunn has been picked to be a flower girl during Homecoming. It is also the year her mother, Patricia Nunn, celebrates her 20-year reunion and her grandmother, Laura Pamplin, celebrates her 45th reunion. In addition, Nunn's great great uncle, David McKown (class of 1966) will be inducted into Weatherford's Hall of Fame this year.
Nunn attends Mary Martin Elementary. Her mother and father are both alumni from Weatherford, and her father, Jarrod Nunn, class of 2000, is a part of the Hall of Fame football team of 1999.
Patricia Nunn, class of 2001, is a teacher at Weatherford High School and has been teaching there for 17 years. Prior to that, she taught as a substitute teacher in Weatherford for four years.
Pamplin was a teacher in Weatherford ISD for 27 years and graduated from Weatherford in 1976.
Nunn's great grandparents also graduated from Weatherford — Royce McKeown, class of 1950, and Abigail McKeown, class of 1956. Nunn's great great grandmother, Murl Clark, was a longtime resident of Weatherford and a teacher in Weatherford ISD for 19 years.
