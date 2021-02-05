While the pandemic continues, those in the healthcare industry are working to raise awareness in their community for heart health.
February is American Heart Awareness Month, and is observed to highlight the importance of a health heart and encourage health habits to help reduce the risk of heart disease.
According to the Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention, heart disease is the leading cause of death for men, women and people of most racial and ethnic groups in the United States, with one person dying every 35 seconds in the U.S. from cardiovascular disease.
"While there has been some improvement, many of the disparities remain, particularly in cardiovascular disease incidence, prevention, treatment and outcomes in older people of age more than 75 years and certain ethnic groups including African American, Hispanic and Asian people of Indian sub-continent descent," said Dr. Akif Mohammed, medical director of the Medical City Weatherford Heart and Vascular Center. "And while the overall cardiovascular mortality rate had been falling in recent years, differences based on race and ethnicity have barely budged. In addition, while men have always had the lead in terms of cardiovascular rates, women appear to be catching up.
"A woman's reproductive history provides important clues to her cardiovascular health. For instance, women with diabetes and high blood pressure during pregnancy have increased cardiovascular disease risk."
There are some common triggers that can contribute to heart disease, included advanced age, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes, lack of exercise, obesity, smoking, environmental pollution and alcohol use.
However, "not all heart problems come with clear warning signs," Mohammed said. "If you are not sure, it is better to get checked out especially if you have the above-mentioned triggers. There is not always an alarming chest discomfort followed by a fall to the floor as is usually described.
"Some heart symptoms do not even happen in the chest, and it is not always easy to tell what is going on."
But there are some signs to look for.
Chest discomfort is the most common sign of heart danger, which can feel like pain, tightness, pinching, burning or pressure in your chest. Some people, especially women, have nausea, indigestion, heartburn or stomach pain, dizziness or vomiting during a heart attack. Other classic heart attack symptoms are pain that radiates down the left side of the body or throat or jaw pain along with chest discomfort.
If you suddenly feel fatigued or winded after doing something you had no problem doing in the past, like climbing the stairs or carrying groceries from the car, make an appointment with your doctor right away. Breaking out in a cold sweat for no obvious reason could signal a heart attack. If this happens along with any of these other symptoms, call 9-1-1 to get to a hospital right away. Do not try to drive yourself.
Swollen ankles, persistent or on and off irregular heartbeat or long-standing cough with pink frothy phlegm could also be symptoms of heart disease.
"The most important way to prevent and improve heart disease is to promote a healthy lifestyle throughout life," Mohammed said. "A team-based care approach is an effective strategy for the prevention of cardiovascular disease."
Examples of a healthy lifestyle include diet (more intake of vegetables, fruits, nuts, whole grains, lean vegetable or animal protein and fish; less red and processed meats, carbohydrates and sweetened beverages) and exercise (at least 150 minutes per week of moderate-intensity activity is recommended).
Additionally, "for adults with Type 2 diabetes mellitus, lifestyle changes, such as improving dietary habits and achieving exercise recommendations, are crucial," Mohammed said. "All adults should be assessed at every healthcare visit for tobacco use, and those who use tobacco should be assisted and strongly advised to quit."
It’s easy to be fooled by misconceptions. Relying on false assumptions can be dangerous to your heart. Cardiovascular disease kills more Americans each year than any other disease. But you can boost your heart smarts by separating fact from fiction. Let us set the record straight on some common myths:
• “I’m too young to worry about heart disease.” How you live now affects your risk for cardiovascular diseases later in life. As early as childhood and adolescence, plaque can start accumulating in the arteries and later lead to clogged arteries. One in three Americans has cardiovascular disease, but not all of them are senior citizens. Even young and middle-aged people can develop heart problems – especially now that obesity, type 2 diabetes and other risk factors are becoming more common at a younger age.
• “I’d know if I had high blood pressure because there would be warning signs.” High blood pressure is called the “silent killer” because you do not usually know you have it. You may never experience symptoms, so do not wait for your body to alert you that there is a problem. The way to know if you have high blood pressure is to check your numbers with a simple blood pressure test. Early treatment of high blood pressure is critical because, if left untreated, it can cause heart attack, stroke, kidney damage and other serious health problems. Learn how high blood pressure is diagnosed.
• “I’ll know when I’m having a heart attack because I’ll have chest pain.” Not necessarily. Although it’s common to have chest pain or discomfort, a heart attack may cause subtle symptoms. These include shortness of breath, nausea, feeling lightheaded and pain or discomfort in one or both arms, the jaw, neck or back. Even if you are not sure it’s a heart attack, call 9-1-1 immediately. Learn your risk of heart attack today.
• “Diabetes won’t threaten my heart as long as I take my medication.” Treating diabetes can help reduce your risk for or delay the development of cardiovascular diseases. But even when blood sugar levels are under control, you’re still at increased risk for heart disease and stroke. That’s because the risk factors that contribute to diabetes onset also make you more likely to develop cardiovascular disease. These overlapping risk factors include high blood pressure, overweight and obesity, physical inactivity and smoking.
• “Heart disease runs in my family, so there’s nothing I can do to prevent it.” Although people with a family history of heart disease are at higher risk, you can take steps to dramatically reduce your risk. Create an action plan to keep your heart healthy by tackling these to-dos: get active; control cholesterol; eat better; manage blood pressure; maintain a healthy weight; control blood sugar; and stop smoking.
• “I don’t need to have my cholesterol checked until I’m middle-aged.” The American Heart Association recommends you start getting your cholesterol checked every five years starting at age 20. It’s a good idea to start having a cholesterol test even earlier if your family has a history of heart disease. Children in these families can have high cholesterol levels, putting them at increased risk for developing heart disease as adults. You can help yourself and your family by eating a healthy diet and exercising regularly.
• “Heart failure means the heart stops beating.” The heart suddenly stops beating during cardiac arrest, not heart failure. With heart failure, the heart keeps working, but it does not pump blood as well as it should. It can cause shortness of breath, swelling in the feet and ankles or persistent coughing and wheezing. During cardiac arrest, a person loses consciousness and stops normal breathing.
• “This pain in my legs must be a sign of aging. I’m sure it has nothing to do with my heart.” Leg pain felt in the muscles could be a sign of a condition called peripheral artery disease. PAD results from blocked arteries in the legs caused by plaque buildup. The risk for heart attack or stroke increases for people with PAD.
• “My heart is beating really fast. I must be having a heart attack.” Some variation in your heart rate is normal. Your heart rate speeds up during exercise or when you get excited, and slows down when you’re sleeping. Most of the time, a change in your heartbeat is nothing to worry about. But sometimes, it can be a sign of arrhythmia, an abnormal or irregular heartbeat. Most arrhythmias are harmless, but some can last long enough to impact how well the heart works and require treatment.
• “I should avoid exercise after having a heart attack.” No! As soon as possible, get moving with a plan approved for you! Research shows that heart attack survivors who are regularly physically active and make other heart-healthy changes live longer than those who don’t. People with chronic conditions typically find that moderate-intensity activity is safe and beneficial. The American Heart Association recommends at least two and a half hours of moderate intensity physical activity each week.
