King talks COVID-19 during city live stream

Weatherford Mayor Paul Paschall talked with State Rep. Phil King, R-Weatherford, about the state and local approach to mitigating the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic during a Facebook Live broadcast on Tuesday morning.
King reported that as of Tuesday morning 146,467 tests have been done statewide, and about 10% of testers have been confirmed to have or have had COVID-19. The number of fatalities in Texas is 318, which is one of the lowest fatality rates in the country, and about 2,580 have recovered after testing positive. Only 5% of ICU beds are occupied, leaving plenty of room, King said.
In terms of healthcare readiness, King said Texas is ready for COVID-19 despite hurdles obtaining personal protection equipment.
“Medical City Weatherford, they were told to take their 15 ICU beds and ramp those up to 60. They were told to have the ventilators and other things prepared that they need. They are ready today, and that’s true across the state,” King said.
The next phase for Texas is mass testing, led by Gov. Greg Abbott’s strike force, King said.
“If we’re going to open things back up, which we have got to do, you’ve also got to have mass testing be a big part of that so people can know if they’re sick, or hopefully find out that they’ve already had it and that they didn’t get very sick,” King said. “So, we’re moving into that testing phase. That’s going to be slow because three months ago, nobody needed a test. Now all of a sudden, we’ve got to have things that can test 29 million people in Texas, and that’s a big undertaking.”
King predicts that the lawmakers will be dealing with a large deficit during Texas’ next legislative session next year because of the loss of sales tax.
“We’re going to walk into a large deficit, larger than our Rainy Day Fund, and we’re going to have to do some very serious prioritizing of state expenditures,” King said. “I’ve been through a couple of really tight budget sessions before. This will be the worst. We want to stick with that huge commitment we made last year to fully fund public education. We’ve got all the other state issues to take care of, state agencies whether that’s transportation, building roads, building highways, prisons, all the different things that the state’s involved in, but about 50% of our budget is just education and just healthcare.”
King said this deficit will affect local governments as well.
“Those are decisions that cities are going to have to make, counties, just like the state is,” Paschall said. “It’s going to be difficult and different potentially from county-to-county, city-to-city. The one thing we do know is we know how to work in Texas, and we know how to stick together and team up, so we’ll be able to overcome that better than any other state in the nation.”
When the pandemic has passed, King said the state should reflect on how to be more ready for the next pandemic in terms of training of first responders and stockpiling PPE.
King talked about the challenges some Texans are facing during this time, such as unemployment and access to healthcare, particularly for those with prior medical issues. Healthcare professionals aren’t doing nonessential procedures and surgeries to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, though this leaves people who need surgeries in pain, he said, and some doctors with no choice but to prescribe opioids, even though they don’t like to take that approach.
King said he is working with Congresswoman Kay Granger to iron out issues with the federal measures to help small business owners.
King praised Texans for responding to this pandemic with love, affection and philanthropy instead of looting and riots. He also said people may realize how important family is during this time and how much they’ve enjoyed spending more time with family.
“I am hoping that maybe it will be an opportunity that we’ll come back and prioritize our lives a little bit better,” King said.
Paschall said King has connected with him personally and with city staff to help during the outbreak.
“I just appreciate your heart, I appreciate your care for your constituents and on behalf of the citizens of Weatherford and the council, we’d just like to thank you for your time,” Paschall said.
Public questions were not taken by Paschall or King, though people commented on the Facebook Live video. Many people thanked the public officials, but some also asked for Parker County-specific numbers on testing and discussed employment-based healthcare.
