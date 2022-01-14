MINERAL WELLS — School trustees learned Monday their agriculture building is steadily rising and should welcome students by spring.
“They framed up the walls and the ceiling joists,” Superintendent John Kuhn said. “We ought to be done in plenty of time before the (end of the) school year.”
The $1.5 million facility, like most public and private construction, has been challenged by supply chain issues and construction crew members falling ill with the pandemic.
The district is paying for the ag building with existing funds rather than borrowing. The payment in this year’s budget is $1.1 million and should finish payments for the project.
In other action Monday, trustees conducted Kuhn’s annual evaluation and added a year to his five-year contract.
They also gave their superintendent a five percent raise, to $178,500.
Kuhn also reported COVID cases are on the increase in the 3A district. The numbers are relatively low, representing less than 1 percent of the roughly 3,700 students and staff, but Kuhn said he is alert for trends.
There were 23 cases reported Monday, but Kuhn said there were 34 on Tuesday.
“We are starting to see a rise just in the last couple of days,” he said. “But definitely the trend is modeling upward, and we’re monitoring it every day.”
The district is using Palo Pinto General Hospital’s Bridge to Health program for testing, after exhausting a supply of rapid tests last year.
Trustees on Monday also agreed to buy Chromebooks for Houston Elementary, seventh and ninth grade students. The $263,000 bid was accepted contingent on whether another bid comes in lower, Kuhn said.
The board also recognized Ram senior Ryan Carter for earning the Academic All-State award for outstanding performance on a varsity team and in the classroom. Kuhn said Athletic Director Seth Hobbs had noted that he’s had players who are all-district academic award winners, but that Carter is the first to earn the state accolade.
“He’s a great student, has great spirit, a leader on campus and a key part of that football team,” Kuhn said of Carter.
Finally, junior high choir members were on hand Monday to serenade trustees as part of School Board Appreciation Month.
