Late Mineral Wells resident to be honored in Fredericksburg

Long-time Mineral Wells resident, the late B.A. Crowder, will be honored at 10 a.m. on July 3, with the unveiling of a memorial plaque in his honor at the George H.W. Bush Museum of the Pacific War in Fredericksburg.
Crowder was honorably discharged from the Navy in 1938 after eight years’ naval service prior, but believing that, in his own words “he was too old to be an infantryman,” he re-enlisted in the Navy in the wake of America’s entry into World War II.
He believed that due to his age he would not be sent into a combat zone, but his beliefs proved to be unfounded. Instead of a shore assignment, such as recruiting duty, he was assigned to duty in the Navy’s Construction Battalions, the Sea Bees, and spent 29 months in the Solomon Islands beginning in August 1942 and was present on Guadalcanal during most of the bitter struggle for the island.
He survived his South Pacific service with nothing worse than recurring bouts with malaria and “jungle rot” on his feet. He was honorably discharged in early 1945 with the rate of Quartermaster 1/c, USNR and returned to Texas and his job with the postal service. He worked at the post office in Mineral Wells and was the postmaster of the facility at Fort Wolters until he passed away in May 1958.
