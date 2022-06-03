Two GOP lawmakers representing Parker and Palo Pinto counties said this past week the first thing to do after the murders in Uvalde is learn exactly what happened.
Rep. Glenn Rogers and Sen. Drew Springer both declined to weigh in on specific ideas, such as red flag laws or raising the age to buy semi-automatic weapons to 21, in responses to emails sent Tuesday. Rep. Phil King, R-Weatherford, did not respond by deadline.
“I believe there must be a complete and total investigation by the Texas Rangers, Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Texas Legislature to uncover the exact timeline and facts of the situation before we convene to discuss any legislation,” said Rogers, R-Graford. “It is necessary that all facts of the situation be present, vetted and reviewed by my fellow House members and me before heading into the deliberative process.”
Springer was of a like mind.
“We need to make sure there is accurate and complete facts in responding to the tragedy that took place in Uvalde,” he wrote. “ I look forward to working with Lt. Gov. (Dan) Patrick and my colleagues in the Senate during the hearing process, starting this month, to find solutions.”
Springer, R-Muenster (and a 1985 Weatherford High School alum), said he will watch the workings of a bipartisan committee Patrick appointed and be ready to discuss its recommendations.
“I will absolutely be there to work with my colleagues in the Senate and House to make our schools safe,” he added.
Rep. Bob Hall, R-Rockwall, told his local newspaper he was not inclined to join calls — mostly from Democrats — for Gov. Greg Abbott to summon lawmakers into special session before they reconvene in January 2023.
“Just calling for a special session for the sake of a special session makes no sense at all,” he told the Greenville Herald-Banner, a sister publication to the Weatherford Democrat. “Too many stories told about the Uvalde shooting are in conflict with each other. This is the kind of thing where we need to have serious deliberation, not a knee-jerk reaction to it.”
The lawmakers’ comments on nailing down the tragedy’s timeline and facts arise from shifting accounts released by law enforcement, and Abbott, in days immediately following the May 24 massacre of 19 fourth graders and two teachers at Robb Elementary in the town of 15,000 between San Antonio and the Mexico border.
Patrick, the leader of the Senate, gave the 11-member committee five areas to study — school safety, mental health, social media, police training and firearm safety.
“The root of the problem is not, and never has been, the millions of lawful gun owners in this great state and nation,” Rogers said. “What we need are more holistic and effective security measures in our schools, increased access to mental health services both inside and outside the classroom and strict enforcement of existing laws that would prevent bad actors from possessing firearms.”
Rogers added he authored a bill during the 2021 session in Austin, House Bill 2557, that “expanded school security options for more rural and suburban districts.”
Designed for schools in counties of 150,000 or fewer, Rogers’ measure would authorize qualified veterans or law enforcement officers to volunteer as campus security personnel. The bill passed the House 119-22-1, but died in a Senate committee.
“I look forward to healthy deliberation and delivering on legislation that directly impacts the safety of our youth, now and in the future,” Rogers said.
