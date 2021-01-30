Laws named vice president of Texas Bank Financial board

The Texas Bank Financial board of directors recently promoted Kim Laws to vice president, effective immediately.
Laws has been employed by Texas Bank Financial for over 10 years and has over 20 years of banking experience. She is very active with the Weatherford Chamber of Commerce and serves on the board of directors at Freedom House.
“Kim adds a tremendous depth of knowledge to our commercial and consumer lending department at the bank,” President Mark Riebe said. “Kim has played critical roles in our growth over the past decade. We look forward to our bank benefitting even further from her skills and experience in her role as vice president.”
Texas Bank Financial is wholly owned by TexasBanc Financial Corp. and is a community-oriented bank with three branches in Weatherford, Fort Worth and Dallas. Texas Bank Financial provides financial services to individuals, families and businesses across North Texas. For more information, visit www.texas-bank.com.
