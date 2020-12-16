Legion to participate in Wreaths Across America

The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 163 welcomes the public to attend the 18th Annual Wreaths Across America wreath laying program at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 19. The ceremony will start promptly at 11 a.m. so attendees should start arriving between 10:30 and 10:45 a.m.
Wreaths will be placed at the Memory Gardens of the Valley Cemetery, located at 5600 Mineral Wells Highway between Mineral Wells and Weatherford. Wreaths Across America began in 1992 at Arlington National Cemetery, quickly becoming a national organization with over 1100 participating locations — all focused on the mission to ‘Remember — Honor — and Teach.’
This is the first year that the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 163 has sponsored the wreaths program. The legion’s goal was to raise enough money for 660 wreaths — one wreath per veteran’s grave — and exceeded that amount by raising money for about 680 wreaths.
The public may come out and celebrate Wreath’s Day by either placing a wreath or inviting family and friends to attend with you. Volunteers will be encouraged to place a wreath on a veteran’s grave and say that veteran’s name aloud to take a moment to thank them for their service to our country.
For more information, email Kay Raynel at kayrayop@gmail.com or call Memory Gardens at 817-594-4233.
