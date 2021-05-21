When it comes to racial relations both in county and nationwide, conversations can go a long way in bridging the gap, locals say.
Weatherford Police Chief Lance Arnold, who joined the city as chief in 2017, said he has seen a lot of extremism on both sides of social issues, and wants to see leaders on both sides engage in some real conversations about issues, including equality.
“I believe one positive that has come out of the [defund the police] movement are real discussions about many of the social issues the police are routinely asked to address, that have little to do with the actual functions of the police — such as maintaining safety, enforcing laws and preventing, detecting and investigating criminal activity,” he said.
Eddie Burnett, president of the Weatherford and Parker County chapter of the NAACP, said conversations — and listening to opposing viewpoints — are important.
“I, for one, would love to sit down with somebody who holds an opposite view of mine and just talk to then,” he said. “Perhaps we don’t talk about our differences in the beginning, maybe we just talk about our lives, my family, my situation and what I hope to achieve, and I listen to that other person talk about theirs.
“In doing so, we’re going to learn that we have a lot more in common than we have opposed.”
Nearly a year to the day after George Floyd’s murder in Minneapolis, racial justice continues to be a topic, particularly after the conviction last month of Derek Chauven, the former police officer who was found guilty of Floyd’s murder.
Julie Johnson Bryant, a resident of East Parker County, said the tide of events after Floyd’s death were a testament to how the negative actions of one individual could change a nation, and “while it was one, it will take the actions of thousands to rectify the wrong of racism.”
Tony Crawford, 48, a Parker County native who has been heavily involved in activism in Parker County, said he’d like to think the nation is more awake now.
“For as much as we say there was a problem and people said they started to see there was a problem, the pushback movement has grown,” he said. “So at the end of the day, you’re really at a draw. There’s more recognition, and we’ve had a couple of court cases that have gone the way the public would have liked them to go, but as soon as those happen, something else happens and you feel a sense of disappointment, like you haven’t achieved anything.”
Crawford’s statement was a reference to the recent fatal police shootings of Daunte Wright, 20, in a Minneapolis suburb 10 days before Chauvin’s conviction; Ma’Khia Bryant, 16, of Columbus, Ohio, a half-hour after the jury verdict, and Andrew Brown, 21, one day later in Elizabeth City, North Carolina. All three were Black.
Burnett said those incidents have never really stopped, and are being talked about more now that they are in the spotlight.
“Because there’s a lot more talk about it, we’re finding out that it is way more common that the general public had thought it was,” he said. “Yes, there are more people speaking about it, but it’s getting tremendous pushback, particularly from conservative circles.
“We’ve got caught up in all this progressive, conservative, you’re bad, you’re good. And I think it comes from fear.”
Crawford, a member of the Parker County Progressives and the Statue Relocation Team that has been advocating for relocation of the Confederate monument on the courthouse lawn, feels that racism has always been an issue in the area, noting times when he — and several family members — faced instances of being called racial slurs by classmates.
Last month, Aledo ISD made national news after a group of ninth grade students created a group on Snapchat to hold a mock slave auction of Black classmates. On Thursday, the district hosted a Parenting University, where a counselor spoke with adults and parents of Aledo ISD students in an effort to promote engagement and conversation about cultural differences.
“[Racism is] all over out here — it’s pretty much like that in any rural community,” he said. “I don’t see Weatherford as so much rural anymore, but they invite that by not hammering it down when it happened.”
His last statement was a reference to the July 25 clash on the courthouse lawn between hundreds of activists on either side of the statue debate. Multiple fights broke out and several arrests were later made.
Burnett said he looks at the statue and juxtaposes that to what is going on with education, specifically the pushback to critical race theory and its teaching in schools.
“I’ve heard, ‘That [statue is] history and we’re not going to erase it,” Burnett said. “What’s more historical than race relations in America and we're trying to erase that? How are we expecting them to deal with a situation that they haven’t been educated on?”
As for moving forward, Crawford said more discussions need to happen, and feels those talks would go further if they are discussed between two individuals who look the same.
“I think it’s harder for white people to speak to each other about racism than it is to speak to us,” he said. “I think people feel like when you talk to them about it, you’re blaming them. It’s not about blame, it’s about culpability.”
During those conversations, Burnett said one of the most important pieces is listening and keeping a clear head.
“Whether you’re successful in presenting your point of view or not, resist the urge to allow the conversation to break down into insults and attacks,” he said. “We have enough challenges out there without fighting each other.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.