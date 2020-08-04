Parker County Courthouse Confederate statue
Dear Editor:
Protesters have made their voices heard and their opinions known about the Confederate statue. The Parker County Commissioners Court voted and made a legal decision to have the statue remain where it is. We are a nation of laws and that should be the end of it. But there are rumors of another protest in Weatherford. To what end? The county has made a decision. The only thing that can come from another protest is violence, injury or destruction of property. The protesters need to accept defeat and move on.
Barbara Epps
Weatherford
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.