LifeCare joins program placing doctors on ambulance

A teacher posed a question to a class in the Parker County Hospital District one recent morning.
“What are the only two things that are going to save lives?” Dr. Justin Northeim asked about 38 first responders, most of them LifeCare paramedics but joined by members of the Weatherford and Greenwood fire departments.
He answered his own question: “Compressions and shocks.”
Northeim’s point was simple — apart from a mechanical chest compressor and a defibrillator, don’t bring a bunch of stuff to the side of someone in cardiac arrest. Even a mechanical chest compressor, which the lifesavers know as a Lucas initiation device, is only to complement a first responder’s skills.
“You also have to be good at manual (chest compression),” Northeim said. “The first 10 minutes are like your golden time. It’s the only time you can affect.”
Northeim, and Dr. Skipper — “It’s on my birth certificate” — Bertrand are in Weatherford to make a new kind of house call. LifeCare EMS in February became one of 32 first-responder agencies enrolled in the DFW-based Beacon Emergency Services Team EMS program.
The pair of docs will be sharing what’s up with the Weatherford team in both lectures and field observation.
“The whole point is better pre-hospital care,” Bertrand said. “And that’s by incorporating the services of LifeCare and all the volunteer fire departments out there.”
The instructor physicians are under a one-year renewable contract placing them here 40 hours monthly.
“We’ll actually be out running calls with the paramedics,” Bertrand said during a morning break. “We have a robust quality improvement program.”
The teachers are giving their students more than passing grades so far.
“Oh, they’re good,” Bertrand said. “We’re really impressed with the knowledge they already bring. And, No. 2, their eagerness to learn new skills and new protocols. So, they are all on board.”
And when the doctors are along, in a specially marked hospital district SUV, they are not there to shoulder the paramedics aside.
“We’re mainly there to observe,” Bertrand said. “And if anyone needs any assistance, we’re there to provide that.”
And when they return to the ambulance bays, it’s time to review how well the students converted their studies into real life.
“One of us is always available to them,” Bertrand said. “There’s always five or six of them always here.”
Jim Backus, EMS director for the hospital district, said the partnership with BEST EMS raises the standard for the emergency care his crews can meet.
“It’s a big change, and they are really excited about it,” Backus said, before describing the two instructors. “They’re really energetic —that’s what I like to see. And they are really renowned in the mid-cities, even in fire departments. It shows Weatherford’s becoming more and more part of the Metroplex.”
