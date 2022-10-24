MINERAL WELLS — Trace Coe knows how to make a Ram pay attention — he just talks about his job.
A crew member of John Force Racing, the 2018 Mineral Wells High School alum builds the short blocks — the engines — for the driver with the most National Drag Racing Association world championships.
“These cars, they accelerate so fast, at a blink of an eye you’re literally going 120 miles (an hour),” the one-time Ram defensive lineman told 18 upper class students in Hugh Wraight’s auto mechanics classroom Thursday.
There were other fun facts, with speed in the lead.
“You’re brain literally can’t process it,” he told the class, as he and Snap-on Tools team liaison and former clutch-duty crewman Toby Mosholder spent the morning with three class periods. “You’re going 120 mph … in less than a second. … Your steering correction you need to make — that’s back there.”
But the guys from the fastest lane in sports were in Coe’s hometown to do more than make teenagers’ jaws drop.
“Absolutely anything’s possible,” Coe said. “You have to put your mind to it. I heard if from all the adults in my life — OK, whatever. And I’m doing it for real.”
He’s doing it on a team with 155 wins — the next driver has 70 — and 16 Wallys, named for National Hot Rod Association founder Wally Parks. A Wally is the Lombardi Trophy of drag racing, or the Superbowl trophy of the sport.
John Force Racing has 16 of them from the drag racetrack, and a 17th in American Hot Rod Association Funny Car competition. The AHRA is a sister league with retooled street cars like the Dodge Charger and Ford Mustang instead of the specialized drag racers shaped like a leopard about to pounce.
“An engine in my department alone is close to $2 million,” Coe said, adding the whole baby runs from $10 million to $20 million.
It costs his boss $10,000 to $15,000 every time Force runs the 1,000-foot track that top-fuel cars cover (320 feet shorter than a quarter mile, according to autoweek.com.)
“How much do the tires cost?” a student asked.
The reply was just one rim runs $4,000, but it was what happens to the tires that stood out.
“When these cars go down the road, they actually get taller and skinnier,” Coe said. “That’s your traction patch when you’re going 330 mph.”
And while Force is alone in the driver’s seat on his 3.1-second runs, he takes his crews on fantastic journeys.
Mosholder said the team was in Las Vegas once, when a fellow in an Air Force uniform wandered by from Nellis fighter jet base in that city. He observed the crew in action, expressing admiration for the teamwork.
He also turned out to be a brigadier general, assistant to the Air Force Commander, and invited them to tour the Pentagon. Deep background checks ensued, and the visitors were told to describe the vehicles they would arrive in — and exactly who would be sitting where inside them.
“It is an amazing place,” Mosholder said, after showing a photo of chumming at the track with Vegas maven and Emmy Award winning chef Guy Fieri. “We live with opportunities. It’s only a matter of, do you want to go get them or do you want to hang out.”
Public school leaders have caught on in the past decade or so that the traditional four-year college isn’t the only post-high school track to success. And John and Lisa Coe’s boy appears to have found a good one after spotting it from Wraight’s class and open-air mechanics lab.
Wraight added that Coe was never a trouble student.
“Not for me. He was never any trouble,” the teacher said, revved about seeing students follow their passion. “It’s been great for me, because when I was a kid we didn’t even have the paths that we have now. It seemed impossible at the time.”
But his students sure saw what’s possible last Thursday.
