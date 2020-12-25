In a year that has been tough for many families, Lightfoot Mechanical, Inc. spread some holiday cheer by helping 18 families in need this month.
When fall soon became winter, Granbury resident Connie Livingston found herself without heat to warm her home.
“One day in November I went to turn on the central heat on a cold morning and it smelled like a fire coming from the attic, so I quickly turned it off,” according to a letter written by Livingston. “Being a single grandmother raising three grandchildren on a very tight budget, I was not sure what I was going to do. I would just put my trust in God to guide me.”
Mickey and Jesse Webb, longtime customers of Lightfoot Mechanical and friends of Livingston, suggested she contact the business and get an appointment set up.
On Nov. 10, a technician went to her residence to check the unit out.
“Our technician went down to this customer’s home in Granbury and he called me and said, ‘Belinda she has no heat, the unit is completely trashed and she’s using window units to keep cool in the summer but she has no heat,’” Belinda Dickard of Lightfoot Mechanical said. “So I went to the Lightfoots and advised them on what was going on and we found the equipment. I called her and we went down there and installed a new system for her.”
Dickard and two other employees arrived at Livingston’s home on Dec. 9 to install her new system.
“I went into shock and was speechless, could not function and was praying that they would understand that I was in shock and unable to speak or express anything at that time,” Livingston wrote. “It is so great that there are people that care so deeply for others in need. This was a miracle to us.”
But the business didn’t just help Livingston — it also sponsored 17 families through its Christmas Blessing initiative.
“We did everything from paying people’s rent to putting a roof on someone’s house to giving gift cards and they weren’t minimal gift cards. I’m talking $300 and $400 gift cards to families in need to be able to provide for their families for Christmas,” Dickard said.
Cathy Schwartze, who received a gift card, thanked Lightfoot for the love they’ve shown complete strangers. Schwartze was able to purchase gifts for her children, gas and groceries with the gift card, and when she had $14 left, she gave the gift card to a woman in the grocery store line behind her who also had children.
“It’s been really rough this year,” Schwartze said. “My heart is so full. I want to thank [Lightfoot] so much for blessing our family this Christmas.”
Dickard said as an employee of Lightfoot Mechanical, which has been serving the community since 1983, she sees the family’s kindness every day and wants to share that with others.
“Every business and every individual has been hit by COVID this year and this company is no exception and just to see how they rose above that to try to still do something for these families just showed me again the way they are with people,” she said. “I want people to realize that they have a business in this community, they’re involved in this community and they’re here to do their part.”
