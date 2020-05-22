Livestock show a go

With uncertainty surrounding many events in the area amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Parker County Livestock Show will still go on from June 7-11.

Parker County Livestock Improvement Association Show Superintendent Clint Petzold highlighted some changes and safety precautions that will take place during the show this year.

“We have adjusted our stock show schedule to abide by social distancing requirements that have been put in place. Making these changes will allow more room to spread the shows out so that not everyone will be there at the same time,” Petzold said. “We will be implementing the 6-foot rule put forth by the [Centers for Disease Control]. We will have hand washing stations and sanitizer in the barns. We will ask anyone that is high risk to not attend the show this year. We are not going to be using our bleachers this year and ask that spectators keep their distance from one another. We are asking each family to only stand at the show ring to watch their own exhibitors and then move back to allow others to come watch. This should create a flow that will allow everyone to keep their distance while still being able to support the kids. We will be encouraging people to wash their hands frequently and wear masks.”

Parker County Livestock Show schedule June 7

Weatherford High School ag teacher Deann Seal said she and fellow teachers have been stressing the importance of social distancing to their FFA students.

“We are very excited that our students are going to be able to exhibit the hard work that they have been putting into their animals all season. We have been and will be stressing the importance of social distancing and taking precautions to make sure it is a safe environment for everyone. Modifications have been made to the show schedule as well as stalling and set up to make it possible for this to occur,” Seal said. “Implementing these changes and seeing how our exhibitors and community adapt to see make this possible. We are also going to have an online sale, and we are excited to see how that turns out and promotes agriculture in our community. We should be able to reach a much wider base within our community.”

Aledo High School ag science teacher Krysti Kelley said they are encouraging their students to follow official guidelines set forth by state and county officials.

“The Parker County Youth Livestock Show gives our students the chance to showcase their animals and projects,” Kelley said. “It provides a great opportunity to show all the hard work they have put in during the year.”

The Youth Livestock Auction Premium Sale will be moved to an online format, Petzold said.

“Instead of having a live auction, we will move the sale to an online format. Due to social distancing guidelines, we felt like having it online was the safest decision,” Petzold said. “The online sale will run from June 15-21 and our buyers can get online and donate to the exhibitors from their phone or computer. Now more than ever, these youth exhibitors need the support of our local businesses and community. We will have more details on our website and Facebook page about the online auction.”

Seal said organizations have been very dedicated to making the show happen this year.

“The Parker County Livestock Improvement Association, 4-H clubs and all of our local FFA chapters have been very dedicated to finding a way to make this show happen for our students,” Seal said. “We are so excited to be able to go ahead with the show, while still being aware of the seriousness of the situation.”

Petzold said it brings the Parker County Livestock Improvement Association great joy to carry on with the show.

“We have an awesome volunteer staff at the PCLIA that has put in countless hours trying to make this happen for the youth of Parker County and I would like to thank them for all they have done. We would also like to thank County Judge Pat Deen and [Precinct 3] Commissioner Larry Walden for their work in helping us communicate with government officials and getting this pulled off,” Petzold said. “After everything that our 4-H and FFA youth exhibitors have been through this spring, it brings us great joy to be able to carry on with this show. The exhibitors have put in countless hours on their projects and it will be awesome to see their hard work showcased. We ask that everyone practice patience and respect the choices that have been made. It’s going to be a great week.”

For more information visit parkercountylivestockshow.com or the Parker County Livestock Improvement Association Facebook page.