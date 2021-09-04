Local blood donations robust approaching holiday weekend

Carter BloodCare is looking for a few good arms, and the life-saving blood within them, this holiday weekend and going forward.
Linda Goelzer, spokeswoman for the nonprofit agency, said this past week all blood types are needed.
“Everything, seriously. We always, always, always have a need for O-positive and O-negative, but right now we really need all types,” Goezler said.
Goelzer also reported an Aug. 5 Battle of the Badges, at which the Weatherford fire and police departments competed for the most donors, drew 99 pints of blood. The cops extinguished their firefighter competition in the friendly contest.
“First responders really do come forward to help the community,” Goelzer said.
The Battle is an annual drive organized by the Rotary Club of Weatherford.
The Weatherford Carter BloodCare center, at 116 Interstate-20 Frontage Road Suite 151, reported robust donations leading up to the holiday weekend. The Donor Center is in the southeast corner of the I-20 and South Main Street intersection near Chick-fil-A.
The Donor Center will have shortened hours on Monday, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., and staff member Cindy Riggen said the Monday appointment list is filled but added staff will accommodate walk-ins.
“If they want to come in, we’ll try to get them in as quickly as possible,” she said. ‘We’ve had a lot of people signing up. It doesn’t seem like it’s going to slow down anytime soon.”
Saturday’s schedule also is filled, she said, adding that “Sunday is not as full.”
Weekend hours in Weatherford are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday. The center is open from 8 a.m to 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays (except Monday’s holiday) and is closed Fridays.
Appointments can be made at (817) 594-4251.
In Mineral Wells, volunteers with Palo Pinto General Hospital will conduct their monthly blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the hospital, at 400 SW 25th Ave., and from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, at 108 NW Fourth Ave.
Typically, though, the Mineral Wells drive is on the first Monday each month.
Carter also wraps up a regional blood drive Saturday at Globe Life Field (the newly opened home of the Texas Rangers), where donors can score T-shirts commemorating the 20th anniversary of 911. The drive in Arlington began Thursday and continues from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday on the All You Can Eat Porch. (The Rangers are visiting the Angels in California on Saturday).
Former Rangers infielder Steve Buechele, who now works in the team’s executive offices, will be on hand from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. to greet donating fans.
Goelzer said Carter BloodCare prioritizes distribution of donations within its 58-county service area in North, Central and East Texas.
“Our goal is to use it locally,” she said. “But when there is a need that we don’t have, whether it’s type-specific, rare, or not enough on the shelves, we work with other blood centers to provide it to our hospitals from somewhere else. And, if another blood center has a need and we have it to send, that is also coordinated.”
