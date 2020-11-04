Local city and school board races wrapped up after the results from the general election were published Tuesday night.
The city of Aledo mayoral race had incumbent Kit Marshall rise to the top receiving 57.06% (1,314) of the votes and challenger Shane Davis receiving 42.94% (989) of the votes. A total of 2,303 residents cast their votes.
“I’m excited and appreciate the support that I had from so many and don’t take my win lightly — with this win comes many responsibilities and that’s a true statement,” Marshall said. “I just want to say what an honor it is to be able to continue serving the residents of Aledo as their mayor and look forward to continued input from our residents.”
Marshall went over some things that have been done or are upcoming during her time as mayor, which includes zoning ordinance changes, additional business and continued growth. Marshall also said the city is working to complete its sidewalk project by the end of this year and looking to renovate Bailey Ranch Road and widen Farm-to-Market Road 1187 near Aledo ISD.
“I am looking forward to continuing work with our city council whom I think are great and do a great job for our residents as well as our staff to continue moving forward with our strategic plan development and implementation, working with Velocity Group and Kimley-Horn — that’s a huge project for us,” Marshall said.
In the race for Place 6 of the Weatherford ISD board of trustees, Toby Taylor came out on top with 77.53% (16,764) of the votes.
“I’m excited about winning, I think the community has spoken and selected the candidate they want to represent Place 6,” Taylor said. “I’m honored to be selected and looking forward to the opportunity to work with the current board and fill in the seat that Tiffany Fowler’s vacating and try to contribute to WISD to make it a better place for everybody.”
AnnaLisa Banegas-Pena, who also ran for the vacant spot, received 22.47% (4,859) of the votes. Incumbent Tiffany Fowler did not file for re-election.
“Dr. AnnaLisa Banegas-Pena ran against me and best wishes to her and I’m sure she’ll still be a contributor to the district in different capacities with her previous experience,” Taylor said. “There’s always a winner and loser and it’s not always fun being on either side, but that’s just the nature of it and I wish her well.”
Taylor said his focus as a representative of WISD will be advocating for all students and CTE programs, empowering educators and increasing parent involvement.
“Everyone has a unique need whether it’s physical or mental — some things are invisible, some things are not — and just trying to meet the needs of all the students,” Taylor said. “As I went through the Weatherford ambassador program, their inaugural class, it was apparent that there are needs that the district might have and there are people in the community that probably want to participate and contribute but they don’t always know where, who, how, when, so trying to be a bridge for that in the community.”
The three-year term Millsap trustee position proved to be a close race with Andrea Schrick receiving 30.16% (951) of the votes, Allen Williams receiving 26.23% (827) of the votes, Bobbye Brogdon receiving 19.70% (621) of the votes, Morgan Williams receiving 16.05% (506) of the votes and Chad Edwards receiving 7.87% (248) of the votes.
For Poolville ISD Place 4, Doug Gammill won against James Randall with 63.96% (520) of the votes. In the race for PISD Place 5, David Mansell received 39.79% (341) of the votes while Wesley Jennings got 33.26% (285) and Roger Smith, 26.95% (231) of the votes. For PISD Place 6, Linda Harris came out on top with 75.76% (622) of the votes against Katie Baumgartner who received 24.24% (199) of the votes. In the race for PISD Place 7, Jimmy Hines received the most votes getting 61.18% (498) while Chris Bryan received 20.64% (168) and Josh Snyder received 18.18% (148). For the Place 2 unexpired term, Toby Gammill received 55.27% (451) of the votes while Todd Phillips got 44.73% (365).
Beth Watson retained her seat as Ward 3 on the Mineral Wells City Council Tuesday night receiving 99.1% of the votes. Watson faced a challenge by Brandon Johnson.
Watson issued a statement on her social media page Wednesday noting the uncontested election of Mineral Wells Mayor Regan Wallace Johnson.
"We should not overlook the fact that Mineral Wells has elected its first woman mayor, Regan Johnson," according to her statement. "She and Ward 1 councilman Jerrel Tomlin were declared by the city council due to lack of opposition earlier this year."
In the Brock ISD board of trustees Place 7 race, Bill Cooper won against Susan Lair with 76.68% (2,591) of the votes.
