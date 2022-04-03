After a two-year hiatus from live performances, guitar students from the Childbloom Guitar Program of Parker County returned to the stage with much anticipated excitement.
The program, which was held at Couts United Methodist Church and consisted of about 40 students from the surrounding areas in Parker County and ranged in ages from 6-17. The program featured students ranging from just having 4 months of lessons to highly seasoned performers.
“With Zoom lessons and online recitals being the norm since 2020, it was nice to get back to person lessons during late 2021 and to top it off with a live in-person performance from the kids was such a great feeling,” Director Kevin Townson said. “Even though I see most of the kids online, seeing some of them in person for the first time in two years had kind of an odd feeling.
“They’ve grown so much.”
The program has continued to stay mostly online despite the current downward trend with COVID, with in person and online lessons available.
“Due to the quality of the online lessons we have developed, a number of parents have requested to stay online even at the point we are at with the pandemic,” Townson said.
The Childbloom Guitar Program introduces music, through the guitar, to kids ranging in age from 5-12 (sometimes younger and older).
For information about lessons contact Townson at 817-975-9103 or info@kevintownson.com. Information is also available online at www.parkercounty.childbloom.com.
