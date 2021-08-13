WEATHERFORD — Palo Pinto County’s COVID-19 numbers have been on the uptick, with the county averaging about 20 cases per day coming into Friday.
Those numbers are alarming, say Palo Pinto County Judge Shane Long and Dr. Ed Evans, Palo Pinto County health authority.
“Most of the people ending up in the hospital are the people that have not been vaccinated,” Evans said. “We’ve had three deaths in the ICU in the last week and there are 100 active cases in the county at present time.”
And those numbers are taking their toll on Palo Pinto General Hospital, which has postponed elective surgeries until further notice.
“The hospital is very busy and reaching capacity,” PPGH CEO Ross Korkmas said. “Effective Sunday, Aug. 8, we decided to postpone elective surgeries in order to have more staff available to care for the influx of COVID patients.
“We will continue to do emergent and urgent surgical cases.”
The hospital has 17.5 percent of its total beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and the ICU has more than 55 percent of its beds filled with COVID patients. PPGH does have policies in place to handle overflow, but that is becoming an issue, Evans said.
“The problem we’re dealing with now is all the hospitals are full and there’s no place to transfer them to,” he said. “If you don’t have ICU beds, you put them on the floor. There’s a COVID unit at the hospital, but sooner or later that’ll get full too.
“It’s a rough situation right now.”
Coupled with that are a lack of supplies as well as staffing issues.
Long said the county emergency management coordinator has submitted several State of Texas Assistance Requests for supplies and equipment to PPGH as it becomes depleted.
“One of the concerns is our ability to transfer patients who have a need for a high level of care to other hospitals,” he said.
Parker County Emergency Management Sean Hughes said Medical City Weatherford has plans in place to address any “overflow,” including interconnectivity plans with other Medical City facilities to be able to send patients there if necessary.
“The state also has plans with [Federal Emergency Management Agency] and the federal government to employ additional staff as needed,” he said. “They can bring in medical personnel from the military, and move them around from state to state.”
Parker County has almost 23 percent of its total hospital beds occupied, with 33 percent in ICU. Their case numbers, too, continue to rise, with an average of more than 53 new cases per day, including 455 estimated active cases as of presstime Friday.
“The statistics have said that about 90 percent of these brand new cases are the delta variant,” Evans said. “The delta variant, compared to the original COVID-19, has 10 times more viral load, which is why it’s more contagious and infectious.”
With vaccination numbers levelling off, county officials have stressed the importance of education communities on vaccine resources. Vaccinations are readily available at most pharmacies and doctor’s offices, and many require no appointment to come in and get one.
Parker County Judge Pat Deen said he takes the outbreak seriously, but added it is up to individuals to take responsibility and precautions for themselves and their families.
Deen contracted the virus in December, saying it was a “difficult time,” and got his vaccination last month.
Evans said he received his vaccine in January, and contracted COVID-19 in July.
“I felt like crap for two or three days but I survived, I did not end up in the hospital and I did not die,” he said. “So the vaccine I took in January did me a heck of a good job and I’m certainly glad I got it.
“Had I not taken it, it’s like you’re playing Russian Roulette. If you want to play that game, that’s up to you.”
Thus far, almost 48 percent of those 12 and older in Parker County have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and more than 41 percent are fully vaccinated.
In Palo Pinto County, about 39 percent those 12 and older have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine, and about 33 percent have been fully vaccinated.
“Those who have not been vaccinated at this time have made that decision for themselves and I do not think it is because of not getting the word out or not having the opportunity,” Long said. “School is beginning and our schools are getting information out to keep students safe.
“We are encouraging everyone to take every precaution to keep themselves and their families safe.”
To find a vaccination provider near you, visitwww.vaccines.gov/search/
