Local students capture wins at FWSS

FORT WORTH — Students from Weatherford FFA, Weatherford 4H, Graford FFA and Millsap 4H each captured wins recently at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo.
West Austin, a 4H member from Weatherford, captured Limousin Division II Reserve Champion with SMSZ Highfashion 26H on Jan. 22. The 2022 Show is hosting junior exhibitors from across Texas competing for awards and more than $1,750 in Limousin Heifer premiums.
Belle Watje, a 4H member from Millsap, captured Red Angus Reserve Calf Champion with 1BBC Miss Sky 103 on Jan. 23. The 2022 show is hosting junior exhibitors from across Texas competing for awards and more than $2,250 in Red Angus Heifer premiums.
Emilee Munchath, a FFA member from Graford, captured Shorthorn Senior Heifer Calf Reserve Champion with CCR Charming Lady 0920 ET on Jan. 23. The 2022 show is hosting junior exhibitors from across Texas competing for awards and more than $3,450 in Shorthorn Heifer premiums.
Carson Rabb, a FFA member from Weatherford, captured Brahman Reserve Calf Champion Heifer with Lady H Pazzazz Manso 477/1 on Jan. 24. The 2022 show is hosting junior exhibitors from across Texas competing for awards and more than $750 in Brahman Heifer premiums.
With 4-H and FFA members from 239 of Texas' 254 counties competing in livestock shows, judging contests and other competitions, the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo takes pride in providing learning opportunities in agriculture and livestock production. Their experiences not only enlighten them on the importance of stewardship and helping feed the world, they help provide the means to attend college and enter exciting career paths.
"Of everything we do, opening the minds of these amazing youth to the important role livestock production serves for the benefit of society is probably at the top of the list," said Stock Show President and General Manager Bradford S. Barnes. "With each passing Stock Show, I'm more convinced that the future is in good hands, especially when it comes to instilling character in our youth and the role they'll serve in securing our nation's food supply."
The Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo runs through Feb. 5, 2022, at Dickies Arena.Visit www.fwssr.com for information and to purchase tickets.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.