Local wins Bronze Champion title at Versatility Ranch Horse World Championships

OKLAHOMA – Weatherford’s Melinda Mayes-Kelly captured the All-Around Limited Amateur Bronze Champion title at the AQHA Versatility Ranch Horse World Championships on June 26 at the Lazy E Arena in Guthrie, Oklahoma.
Mayes-Kelly, an agriculture and equine adjunct instructor at Weatherford College, showed the American Quarter Horse Angies Metallic Time. The 2016 red roan gelding by Metallic Cat and out of Angelena Time by One Time Pepto, was bred by Dan Churchill of Moline, Illinois.
AQHA VRH World entries competed for champion honors and a purse of $250,000. The All-Around bronze champions received a prize package that included a custom-designed bronze trophy, top 10 patch and a bronze champion ribbon.
About the event: The American Quarter Horse Association brought together four ranch-horse shows in one competition at the 2021 AQHA Versatility Ranch Horse World Championships; AQHA Ranching Heritage Challenge Finals; AQHA Cattle Level 1 Championships, presented by the Four Sixes Ranch; and National Ranch and Stock Horse Alliance National Championship Show. More than 400 exhibitors competed at the event, which was held June 22-26 at the Lazy E Arena in Guthrie, Oklahoma.
For more news from the AQHA VRH World, AQHA RHC Finals, AQHA Cattle Level 1 and NRSHA Championships, visit www.aqha.com/versatility.
