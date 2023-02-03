FORT WORTH — Exhibitors hailing from Parker and Palo Pinto counties showed their best at the 2023 Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo.
Finley Jones, of Aledo FFA, captured the Early Spring Heifer Calf Reserve Champion with S\N SL Hopes Mirage 223 Et in the Shorthorn Junior Heifer Show at the 2023 Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo on Jan. 21.
The show hosted junior exhibitors from across Texas competing for awards and more than $37,110 in Junior Heifer Show premiums.
Braeden Lee, a 4-H member from Millsap, captured Reserve Fall Calf Champion Heifer with WR Queen Latifah in the Beefmaster Junior Heifer Show Jan. 22.
Audrey Smith, representing Mineral Wells FFA, captured Champion Heifer Calf with JCL-AWR Luv Bug 203K in the Red Angus Junior Heifer Show Jan. 22.
Landrie Lain, a 4-H member from Weatherford, captured Reserve Grand Champion Wether Lamb and Reserve Champion Medium Wool or Crossbred Lamb Jan. 22 and 23. The 2023 Show showcased junior exhibitors from across Texas competing for awards and more than $27,300 in Junior Wether Lamb Show premiums.
"Generations of families have competed in the Fort Worth Stock Show and it remains a cherished rite of passage for many who plan to make agriculture a career or who want to be a part of a school's team program," said Stock Show President and General Manager Bradford S. Barnes. "Even after decades of being involved in this show, I remain in awe of these young people and am more convinced than ever that the agricultural lifestyle is truly the lifeblood of this great nation."
