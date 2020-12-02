Locals saddle up for National Finals Rodeo

The Wrangler National Finals Rodeo kicks off Thursday at Globe Life Field in Arlington, with a sea of familiar faces representing Parker County.
Leighton Berry, a bareback rider out of Weatherford, is ranked 10th in world standings. He's already amassed several highlights this year, including winning the Lake County Round-up in Oregon and finishing as co-champion at the Parker County Sheriff's Posse Frontier Days and Rodeo in July.
Berry finished in 2019 with a 29th world ranking and $47,142 in earnings.
Weatherford's Stevi Hillman is no stranger to the spotlight. The barrel racer is currently ranked eighth in the 2020 WPRA ProRodeo standings after an outstanding season.
Some of her 202 highlights include winning the La Fiesta de los Vaqueros (Tucson, Ariz.), Eastern Montana Fair Rodeo (Miles City, Mont.) and Won Cache County Fair & Rodeo (Logan, Utah).
After finishing No. 3 in world standings in 2019, Tyson Durfey, of Brock, heads into this year's finals with a No. 12 ranking.
The tie-down roper's most recent accomplishment came just a few months ago in Rapid City, South Dakota at the NPR tour finale. Durfey entered the week No. 20, and went 7.8 in the semifinals to place second, and 8 flat in the finals to win the rodeo, earning $8,500 and boosting his standings.
Last but not least is Weatherford steer wrestler Clayton Hass.
Hass enters the NFR ranked 12th in world standings. It will be his fourth trip to the National Finals Rodeo, having qualified in 2014, 2015 and 2016.
The NFR was born in Texas and the first three years of the event were held at the Dallas State Fairgrounds beginning in 1959. Years later, the event moved to Las Vegas and has been staged at the Thomas & Mack Center at UNLV in Las Vegas since 1985. That venue is not available for live entertainment with fans this year due to coronavirus restrictions in Nevada.
For more info on the 2020 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, visit prorodeo.com/.
