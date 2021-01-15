Following the second impeachment of President Donald Trump by the House earlier this week, the Weatherford Democrat reached out to readers, county officials and party chairs about their thoughts. Here’s what they had to say:
“The hypocrisy of Democrats and unfortunately many Republicans is astonishing. While I completely condemn the unlawful actions of a small number of people who ransacked our Capitol, I too am still waiting for the Democrats to condemn the insurrections in Portland, Seattle, and other major cities.
“I guess wrong is wrong except when you are a D.C. politician, then you get to decide which are good riots and which are bad riots.
“You know this is strictly political when the House of Representatives vote to impeach our President even though there have been zero hearing, zero conference reports to members and only two hours set aside for debate. Thus, I see this sham impeachment as a slap in the face to 75,000,000 voters and a very divisive action intended to silence a political movement that is much larger than President Trump. We will not be silenced!
“So, my short answer is no. I do not believe President Trump should be impeached and I do not believe holding a MAGA rally is “incitement of insurrection.” Seeing 200,000 patriotic Americans scares the daylights out of politicians who for far too long have chosen to serve themselves rather than our nation.”
J Scott Utley
Parker County Republican Party chair
_____
“I cannot state any more eloquently or clearly why this impeachment was warranted than the words used by Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney, when she announced she would vote to impeach the president:
“‘On January 6, 2021 a violent mob attacked the United States Capitol to obstruct the process of our democracy and stop the counting of presidential electoral votes. This insurrection caused injury, death and destruction in the most sacred space in our Republic.
“‘Much more will become clear in coming days and weeks, but what we know now is enough. The president of the United States summoned this mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack. Everything that followed was his doing. None of this would have happened without the president. The president could have immediately and forcefully intervened to stop the violence. He did not. There has never been a greater betrayal by a president of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution.’
“While an impeachment trial in the Senate will undoubtedly be a distraction during very critical early days of the Biden/Harris administration when our government badly needs to be focused on the loss of life and damage to our economy caused by the coronavirus pandemic, it is necessary to conduct this trial to both hold Trump accountable and to provide the truth to the American people through the testimony presented. The unsubstantiated claims – let’s be perfectly clear, the lies — of a ‘stolen election’ must be laid to rest by telling the American people the truth.”
Kay Parr
Parker County Democratic Party chair
_____
"While impeachment is an excellent tool to keep the executive branch in check, to use it at this late date is just another massive waste of time and money emblematic of the bloated circus our federal government has become at the hands of the two old parties."
Teresa Ragle
Parker County Libertarian Party Chair
_____
“No (not warranted). Just more political crap.”
George Conley, Parker County Commissioner Precinct 1
_____
“In my opinion, I do not think President Trump should be impeached. The Democrats have been trying to remove our president for four years. Dragging our country through another impeachment is not the answer. They need to be working on business at hand for the American people and they continue to spend our taxpayers’ money on this senseless action. I also think that the Democrats are afraid that President Trump will run again in 2024, which they do not want. I personally will not support a Republican that is voting for impeachment of President Donald Trump.”
Craig Peacock, Parker County Commissioner Precinct 2
_____
“I condemn the violence in Washington, D.C. last week, but I also condemn the violence from last summer. I think we’re in dangerous times when the voters of this country are being swayed by social media and by some of the media sources nationwide as well. I hope that common sense and good judgement prevail as we move forward.
“The second impeachment, as most other conservatives, I believe that it’s politically motivated and I just hope that as we move forward that our elected leaders in Washington can take a position that’s in the best interest of our country.”
Larry Walden, Parker County Commissioner Precinct 3
_____
“There needs to be some kind of concrete example that no one is above the law. There also has to be an example where people coming after this president may take pause in doing some of the things because of what happened to him. I thought he should have been impeached the first time, which he was. I thought he should have been convicted the first time, which he wasn’t. I thought he should be impeached today, which he was with 10 Republican votes I might add, and I think the Senate should convict him. After they convict him I think they need to write a resolution or whatever it is to where he can’t run for public office ever again.”
Eddie Burnett, Parker County NAACP President
_____
“While no one (including President Trump) condones the acts of vandalism, unrest and the loss of life that occurred at the Capitol, this impeachment proceeding is nothing more than self-righteous political theater and utter hypocrisy from the far left.
“We need more leaders in Washington like Senators Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley and Congressman Jim Jordan and Louie Gohmert who don’t compromise their principles and push for what is right and just, no matter what the political cost.
“The extremist people who broke into the Capitol and vandalized it did so of their own free will, and they deserve to be punished. What started as a peaceful protest of injustice turned into lawless acts of violence and they deserve whatever punishment the law allows. They’re no different than the people who began peacefully protesting injustices, but eventually vandalized and burned countless local businesses, courthouses and police stations all summer long. If you think that Trump is guilty of inciting violence, civil unrest and supports domestic terrorism, then you better apply the same standard to [Democratic party leaders].”
Dave Dorris, Parker County resident
