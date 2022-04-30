FORT WORTH — Several local riders saddled up and showed out at the recent National Cutting Horse Association’s 2022 Kit Kat Sugar Super Stakes at Will Rogers Coliseum.
Megan Miller of Poolville, Texas, aboard Hit Tha Flo and Ryan Rapp of Weatherford, riding Next Stopp Cowtown, finished as co-champions in the Non-Pro Classic, with each marking a 220.5.
Hit Tha Flo, a 6-year-old stallion owned by Megan and her husband Matt Miller, of Poolville, was the 15th horse out in the Non-Pro Classic finals, setting the bar high for the remainder of the horses to compete in the 32 horse finals.
“He has been fun to watch grow and develop. Matt and I have been really excited about him from the beginning,” Megan said of Hit Tha Flo during her post-run interview.
When asked about how she feels about winning her fifth Non-Pro Classic championship, Megan said, “[The Super Stakes] is definitely my favorite show; it seems to be the one I get along best at.”
Deep in the second set at draw 29, Rapp piloted Next Stopp Cowtown, a 5-year-old gelding owned by Rapp’s parents Mary Ann and Philip Rapp, of Weatherford, to match the 220.5 score.
“It was nice that the first NCHA event that I won in Will Rogers was on one of our [family’s] studs,” said Ryan of Next Stopp Cowtown in a post-run interview. “We bought him out of the sale and he has always been really, really goofy so to have him grow up a little bit and be able to express that talent he has is really cool.”
Megan and Ryan each took home $19,063.58 for their co-championship win in the Non-Pro Classic.
Blaze Cress of Weatherford, aboard Damm It Bill, won the championship in the Limited Open Derby.
Damm It Bill is a 4-year-old gelding owned by T/K Cutting Horses of Weatherford. In the Limited Open Derby first-go, Cress showed Damm It Bill to a score of 218.5 and followed that up in the finals with a 222 to win $7,750.46 and the championship title.
“We talked about quite a few cows when they were settling and the ones we wanted to cut seemed to walk up to,” Cress said. “I just wanted to cut real clean and give my horse a chance to work.”
Caitlin Rice, of Weatherford, aboard Chiquita Ticket and Pearl Jamm, claimed the championships in the Intermediate Non-Pro Classic and Intermediate Non-Pro Derby, respectively.
Chiquita Ticket is a 5-year-old gelding owned by Caitlin’s husband Scotty Rice, of Weatherford. In the Intermediate Non-Pro Classic first-go, Caitlin and Chiquita Ticket marked a 214 to qualify them for the second-go where they earned a composite score of 430.5 to finish 10th in a six-way tie during the second-go standings. This composite made them one of the 21 horse and rider teams to advance to the Intermediate Non-Pro finals where Caitlin piloted Chiquita Ticket to a score of 218 to win $5,409.97.
“He’s got a big heart,” Caitlin said of of Chiquita Ticket. “He’s got a cool style about him, and he just tries every time for me.”
When asked about what it is like working with her whole family, Caitlin replied without hesitation, “It’s the best part, having my family behind me.”
That same week in the Intermediate Non-Pro Derby first and second-goes, Caitlin showed Pearl Jamm, a 4-year-old mare also owned by Scotty, for a composite score of 432, and in the finals, they marked a 220.5 to win $7,652.82 and secure her second championship title.
“It’s pretty unreal and hasn’t really set in yet,” she said. “[Pearl Jamm] has always has a heart of gold and loves her job.”
Lane Cooper, of Weatherford, aboard Reddish Blu won the championship in the Limited Amateur Derby.
Reddish Blu is a 4-year-old mare owned by Lane’s parents Michael and Jennifer Cooper, also of Weatherford. In the Limited Amateur Derby first-go, Lane showed Reddish Blu to a score of 209 and followed that up in the finals with a 219 to win $2,000.36 and the championship title.
“It’s crazy. I literally haven’t shown in about six years. I haven’t even really been on a cutting horse in about six years,” Lane said of his first time competing since being a senior in high school.
When asked how he felt about being coached by his brother, Lance Cooper, Lane said, “[Lance] is actually a really good coach… I always knew that he was good, but to actually have him coach me was pretty cool.”
To learn more the National Cutting Horse Association, including upcoming events, visit nchacutting.com.
