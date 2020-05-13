FORT WORTH — Six school lunch programs and 10 food banks and pantries received donations this spring from Lone Star Ag Credit, a local rural financing cooperative.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has created financial hardships and contributed to a growing hunger situation in both urban and rural areas. As a result, more and more Texans are turning to school lunch programs, food banks and community pantries to help feed their families,” said Joe Hayman, Lone Star Ag Credit chief executive officer. “These frontline organizations are a lifeline in getting food to those who need it most. But they can’t do it alone. That’s why Lone Star Ag Credit is supporting food programs throughout our service territory,” Hayman said.
Weatherford ISD was among the six school districts that received $500 from Lone Star. Others included Gatesville, White Settlement, Dekalb, Stephenville and Abbott.
Parker County Center of Hope also received $500. Other recipients included Operation Blessing of Johnson County, Cleburne; Delta Hope House, Cooper; Salvation Army, Corsicana; Our Daily Bread, Denton; Tarrant Area Food Bank, Fort Worth; Tarrant County Samaritan House, Fort Worth; Lampasas Senior Center, Lampasas; Grayson County Shelter, Sherman; and Pantry and More, Stephenville.
“As an agricultural lending cooperative, we support the agricultural industry at large as well as our local producers, and extending that support to our local food pantries and community partners in helping others during times of need,” Lone Star Ag Credit-Weatherford Vice President and Branch Manager Lindsey Ellsworth said. “Giving back is a vital part of being involved in our local communities and helping them thrive.”
Lone Star Ag Credit is a full-service cooperative lender that specializes in financing rural land and agricultural operations through its branch network, with locations in Abilene, Cleburne, Corsicana, Denton, Fort Worth, Georgetown, Hillsboro, Lampasas, New Boston, Paris, Sherman, Stephenville, Sweetwater, Waco and Weatherford. It is a member of the nationwide Farm Credit System, the nation’s largest source of loans for agriculture, agribusiness, rural real estate and country homes.
