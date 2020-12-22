Lopez named new COO of ClearSky Rehabilitation Hospital

Aaron Lopez has joined ClearSky Rehabilitation Hospital of Weatherford as chief operating officer.
Lopez is a registered nurse who possesses more than 20 years of experience in post-acute care, including long-term acute care, acute rehabilitation and skilled nursing. He has served in various leadership positions in business development. Prior to that, Lopez founded a medical uniform company while working both as an RN and clinical liaison.
“As a native of Fort Worth, I’m glad to be back home after working farther away in northern Texas,” Lopez says. “I initially started my career as a registered nurse in Tarrant County at a local hospital. That was when I realized I had an interest in business development and educating patients about the appropriate post-acute setting.”
Lopez earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of Texas at Arlington in Arlington, Texas. He also attended Lee College in Baytown, for pre-medicine. He has served as the vice president for Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Charity for nearly 15 years, which has provided almost $1 million in financial assistance to families in Texas who can’t afford to pay for their medical services.
ClearSky Rehabilitation Hospital offers inpatient rehabilitative care to individuals living with disabling injuries and illnesses such as strokes, brain injuries, hip fractures, spinal cord injuries, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and other debilitating conditions.
