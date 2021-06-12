Lopez promoted to CEO of Weatherford hospital

Aaron Lopez has been promoted to chief executive officer of ClearSky Rehabilitation Hospital of Weatherford. The hospital offers specialized rehabilitation services to individuals recovering from disabling injuries or illnesses.
Lopez, who is a registered nurse, served as the hospital’s chief operating officer prior to this position. Lopez has more than 20 years of experience in acute rehabilitation, skilled nursing, and long-term acute care and has also served in leadership positions in business development.
Lopez earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of Texas at Arlington. He also attended Lee College in Baytown,for pre-medicine. He serves as the vice president for Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Charity. He resides in the area with his wife and three children.
