The Lower Brazos Regional Flood Planning Group is soliciting nominations to fill one voting member vacancy representing the interest of small business.
31 TAC Chapter 361.11(e)(7) definition of small businesses, defined as corporations, partnerships, sole proprietorships, or other legal entities that are formed for the purpose of making a profit, are independently owned and operated, and have either fewer than 500 employees and or less than $10 million in gross annual receipts. Region 8 LBRFPG covers all or part of 41 counties, which include Archer, Austin, Bastrop, Bell, Bosque, Brazoria, Brazos, Brown, Burleson, Burnet, Callahan, Comanche, Coryell, Eastland, Erath, Falls, Fort Bend, Freestone, Grimes, Hamilton, Hill, Hood, Jack, Johnson, Lampasas, Lee, Leon, Limestone, Madison, McLennan, Milam, Mills, Palo Pino, Parker, Robertson, Somervell, Stephens, Waller, Washington, Williamson and Young County.
Article V. Section 3 of the adopted Lower Brazos RFPG Bylaws state that in order to be eligible for voting membership on the LBRFPG, a person must be capable of adequately representing the interest for which a member is sought, be willing to participate in the regional flood planning process, attend meetings, and abide by these bylaws. In the consideration of nominees and in the selection of voting members, the LBRFPG will strive to achieve geographic, ethnic, and gender diversity.
On Oct. 1, 2020, the Texas Water Development Board established the Lower Brazos Regional Flood Planning Group with the purpose to carry out the responsibilities placed on regional flood planning groups as required by Texas Water Code Chapter 16 and TWDB rules, including 31 Texas Administrative Code Chapter 361 and 362.
Nomination packets may be submitted by email or mail to the Region 8 - Lower Brazos RFPG Sponsor until 5 p.m., Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. For nomination packet requirements and the new member application form, please visit www.lowerbrazosflood.org .
Email: LBFlood@brazos.org, include in the subject line: “Small Business Interest Nomination.”
Mail: Lower Brazos RFPG, Attn: Pamela Hannemann, Brazos River Authority, P.O. Box 7555, Waco, Texas 76714-7555; For additional information, please call Pamela Hannemann at (254) 761-3135 or submit questions by email to pamela.hannemann@brazos.org orLBFlood@brazos.org .
The executive committee will review the packets as received and will schedule a meeting shortly thereafter to discuss and recommend nominees to the Lower Brazos RFPG at their next regularly scheduled meeting. Nominees will be asked to attend these meetings to answer any questions and to meet the RFPG members.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.